Horse racing tips for the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Pontefract

Timeform highlight their best bets on Saturday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Caius Chorister - 16:45 Pontefract

Caius Chorister showed rapid improvement last season, racking up a five-timer that culminated with success in an 11-furlong handicap at Glorious Goodwood last July. Caius Chorister has been beaten on her five subsequent starts but has shown even better form in defeat, including when runner-up on both outings in handicaps at Epsom this term. The form of her Epsom efforts set the standard in this listed event - she is 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and she can gain a deserved first success of the season.

The Big Improver Concorde - 18:15 Pontefract

Concorde made little impact in three starts in novice company last season but has proved a different proposition since being gelded and sent handicapping this year. Concorde made a mockery of his opening mark on his return at Redcar in April and should have followed up with plenty in hand at Chelmsford three days later only to be headed on the line after his rider prematurely eased him. He was soon back to winning ways, though, scoring by ten lengths over this course and distance just four days later, and he won with much more in hand than the half-length margin would suggest at Redcar last month. Concorde, who was understandably given a short break following that busy spell, remains with plenty of untapped potential and can keep climbing the ranks.

The Timeform Flag Shimmering Sands - 16:15 Pontefract Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer Flag, Top-Rated

Shimmering Sands was largely progressive as a three-year-old, winning handicaps at Beverley and Leicester, and he shaped with promise when third in a mile handicap here on his reappearance last month. That race has worked out well and Shimmering Sands did his own bit for the form when winning over a mile and a quarter at Doncaster a few weeks ago. Shimmering Sands, who was fitted with a tongue tie for the first time, made good headway over two furlongs out, led over a furlong out and was in command soon after, scoring by a length and three-quarters with plenty in hand. He looked well ahead of his mark at Doncaster and a 6 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop him following up for the in-form Mick and David Easterby stable.