Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Timeform tips

Horse racing tips for the Curragh on Sunday

By Timeform
16:27 · SAT September 09, 2023

Check out Timeform's top-rated horse for every race at the Curragh on day two of the Irish Champions Festival, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

At-a-glance guide

13:50 - Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund 'Bold Lad' Sprint Handicap

Timeform top-rated: Volatile Analyst (2 lb clear)

Draw Bias: Favours high

Pace Forecast: Extreme

Specific Pace Hint: Those that race prominently at this trip here are usually favoured but the predicted pace is a very strong one and that will probably disadvantage HURRICANE IVOR (IRE) while benefitting VOLATILE ANALYST (USA).

Individual Price Hint: ALBASHEER (IRE) won last time out when trading at twice or more his Betfair SP.

14:25 - Moyglare 'Jewels' Blandford Stakes

Timeform top-rated: Trevaunance (3 lb clear)

Draw Bias: N/A

Pace Forecast: Strong

Specific Pace Hint: Prominent racers are usually favoured at this trip here but the forecast pace is strong so that might switch the advantage from TREVAUNANCE (IRE) to NEVER ENDING STORY (IRE).

Individual Price Hint: MASHIA (IRE) was beaten last time out when going under 50% of her starting Betfair SP.

Download the Sporting Life App

14:55 - Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes

Timeform top-rated: Highfield Princess (5 lb clear)

Draw Bias: N/A

Pace Forecast: Very strong

Specific Pace Hint: The forecast very strongly-run race will probably be a blow to the chances of HIGHFIELD PRINCESS (FR) but that same scenario boosts the prospects for BRADSELL.

Individual Price Hint: BRADSELL hit an in-running low under half his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.

15:25 - Moyglare Stud Stakes

Timeform top-rated: Ylang Ylang (1 lb clear)

Draw Bias: N/A

Pace Forecast: Strong

Specific Pace Hint: Hold-up horses aren’t generally dominant at this trip here and for all that the pace prediction is strong it still shouldn’t mean YLANG YLANG will be vulnerable to VESPERTILIO (FR) round here.

Individual Price Hint: RED VIBURNUM (IRE) traded at a quarter or less of her starting Betfair SP when beaten last time out.

16:00 - Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes

Timeform top-rated: City of Troy (1 lb clear)

Draw Bias: N/A

Pace Forecast: Even

Specific Pace Hint: Those that race up with the pace at this trip here are usually favoured and with little indication the pace will be strong or very strong that should favour CITY OF TROY (USA) at the likely hands of ISLANDSINTHESTREAM (IRE).

Individual Price Hint: BUCANERO FUERTE traded at least twice his starting Betfair SP when winning on his latest outing.

16:35 - Comer Group International Irish St. Leger

Timeform top-rated: Kyprios

Draw Bias: N/A

Pace Forecast: Very weak

Specific Pace Hint: There seems sure to be widespread support for KYPRIOS (IRE) who should be immune to race tactics.

17:10 - Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes

Timeform top-rated: Native American (3 lb clear)

Draw Bias: N/A

Pace Forecast: Even

Specific Pace Hint: The predicted contested but not overly strong pace should help NATIVE AMERICAN (IRE) more than LIVELY SET (IRE).

Individual Price Hint: NATIVE AMERICAN (IRE) touched an in-running high at least twice his starting Betfair SP when scoring last time out.

17:45 - Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund 'Northfields' Handicap

Timeform top-rated: Migdam (1 lb clear)

Draw Bias: N/A

Pace Forecast: Strong

Specific Pace Hint: This trip and track usually see prominent racers having the upper hand but the forecast strong pace scenario doesn’t favour MIGDAM (FR) as much as CASANOVA on this occasion.

Individual Price Hint: LADY LUNETTE (IRE) traded at least twice her starting Betfair SP when successful last time out.

Sunday Curragh offer

The Ratings Choice

Kyprios - 16:35 Curragh

Kyprios dominated the staying division last season, winning all six starts during a remarkable campaign which included four victories at Group 1 level.

He saved his best performance until last in the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp which he won by a remarkable 20 lengths, putting up the best performance by a stayer on Timeform's figures since the days of Le Moss and Ardross in the early '80s.

A setback in the spring means that Kyprios hasn't been seen since last October but he won't need to be at his very best to land this Group 1 as he's 10 lb clear of his nearest rival on Timeform's figures.

The Big Improver

Take Heart - 17:45 Curragh

Take Heart looked unlucky not to make a successful handicap debut over this course and distance last month as he came from much further back than the pair he split in a race run at just a modest gallop.

He confirmed that promise with a decisive success at Naas a couple of weeks later, going through the race like a young horse well ahead of his mark before responding well to draw a length and three-quarters clear.

He has shown run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures and after only four starts looks likely to continue on his upward curve for a while yet.

The Timeform Flag

Highfield Princess - 14:55 Curragh

Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Highfield Princess enjoyed a brilliant campaign last season and completed a Group 1 hat-trick when running out an emphatic three-and-a-quarter-length winner of this event.

That was a high-class performance from Highfield Princess on her first trip to the Curragh and is a better piece of form than anything her rivals can boast.

She came up short when bidding to retain her Nunthorpe crown at York last time but she ran respectably to finish runner-up behind a very speedy improver, and she had looked as good as ever when readily quickening clear in the King George Stakes at Goodwood a few weeks earlier.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING