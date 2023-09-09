Horse racing tips for the Curragh on Sunday

Check out Timeform's top-rated horse for every race at the Curragh on day two of the Irish Champions Festival, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

At-a-glance guide

13:50 - Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund 'Bold Lad' Sprint Handicap Timeform top-rated: Volatile Analyst (2 lb clear) Draw Bias: Favours high Pace Forecast: Extreme Specific Pace Hint: Those that race prominently at this trip here are usually favoured but the predicted pace is a very strong one and that will probably disadvantage HURRICANE IVOR (IRE) while benefitting VOLATILE ANALYST (USA). Individual Price Hint: ALBASHEER (IRE) won last time out when trading at twice or more his Betfair SP.

14:25 - Moyglare 'Jewels' Blandford Stakes Timeform top-rated: Trevaunance (3 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: Prominent racers are usually favoured at this trip here but the forecast pace is strong so that might switch the advantage from TREVAUNANCE (IRE) to NEVER ENDING STORY (IRE). Individual Price Hint: MASHIA (IRE) was beaten last time out when going under 50% of her starting Betfair SP.

14:55 - Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes Timeform top-rated: Highfield Princess (5 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: The forecast very strongly-run race will probably be a blow to the chances of HIGHFIELD PRINCESS (FR) but that same scenario boosts the prospects for BRADSELL. Individual Price Hint: BRADSELL hit an in-running low under half his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.

15:25 - Moyglare Stud Stakes Timeform top-rated: Ylang Ylang (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: Hold-up horses aren’t generally dominant at this trip here and for all that the pace prediction is strong it still shouldn’t mean YLANG YLANG will be vulnerable to VESPERTILIO (FR) round here. Individual Price Hint: RED VIBURNUM (IRE) traded at a quarter or less of her starting Betfair SP when beaten last time out.

16:00 - Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes Timeform top-rated: City of Troy (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Even Specific Pace Hint: Those that race up with the pace at this trip here are usually favoured and with little indication the pace will be strong or very strong that should favour CITY OF TROY (USA) at the likely hands of ISLANDSINTHESTREAM (IRE). Individual Price Hint: BUCANERO FUERTE traded at least twice his starting Betfair SP when winning on his latest outing.

16:35 - Comer Group International Irish St. Leger Timeform top-rated: Kyprios Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very weak Specific Pace Hint: There seems sure to be widespread support for KYPRIOS (IRE) who should be immune to race tactics.

17:10 - Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes Timeform top-rated: Native American (3 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Even Specific Pace Hint: The predicted contested but not overly strong pace should help NATIVE AMERICAN (IRE) more than LIVELY SET (IRE). Individual Price Hint: NATIVE AMERICAN (IRE) touched an in-running high at least twice his starting Betfair SP when scoring last time out.

17:45 - Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund 'Northfields' Handicap Timeform top-rated: Migdam (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: This trip and track usually see prominent racers having the upper hand but the forecast strong pace scenario doesn’t favour MIGDAM (FR) as much as CASANOVA on this occasion. Individual Price Hint: LADY LUNETTE (IRE) traded at least twice her starting Betfair SP when successful last time out.

The Ratings Choice Kyprios - 16:35 Curragh

Kyprios dominated the staying division last season, winning all six starts during a remarkable campaign which included four victories at Group 1 level. He saved his best performance until last in the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp which he won by a remarkable 20 lengths, putting up the best performance by a stayer on Timeform's figures since the days of Le Moss and Ardross in the early '80s. A setback in the spring means that Kyprios hasn't been seen since last October but he won't need to be at his very best to land this Group 1 as he's 10 lb clear of his nearest rival on Timeform's figures.

The Big Improver Take Heart - 17:45 Curragh

Take Heart looked unlucky not to make a successful handicap debut over this course and distance last month as he came from much further back than the pair he split in a race run at just a modest gallop. He confirmed that promise with a decisive success at Naas a couple of weeks later, going through the race like a young horse well ahead of his mark before responding well to draw a length and three-quarters clear. He has shown run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures and after only four starts looks likely to continue on his upward curve for a while yet.

The Timeform Flag Highfield Princess - 14:55 Curragh Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Highfield Princess enjoyed a brilliant campaign last season and completed a Group 1 hat-trick when running out an emphatic three-and-a-quarter-length winner of this event. That was a high-class performance from Highfield Princess on her first trip to the Curragh and is a better piece of form than anything her rivals can boast. She came up short when bidding to retain her Nunthorpe crown at York last time but she ran respectably to finish runner-up behind a very speedy improver, and she had looked as good as ever when readily quickening clear in the King George Stakes at Goodwood a few weeks earlier.