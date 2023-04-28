Check out Fran Berry and Billy Nash's best bets and a preview of every race for the fifth and final day of the Punchestown Festival on Friday.

FRIDAY

Timeform verdict: MONBEG PARK was much improved at Fairyhouse 3 weeks ago only to lose the race in the stewards' room. He can gain compensation back at the scene of his November success. Sa Majeste starting out for Willie Mullins and Firm Footings, who ran a blinder in the Martin Pipe, are among the chief dangers. Timeform top rated: Monbeg Park 153

Timeform verdict: Perhaps surprisingly Willie Mullins hasn't won this race since 2012 but he can put that right courtesy of LECKY WATSON who was an excellent fifth in last month's Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. Gordon Elliott's Quantum Storm is feared most on the back of his promising second over 2m here in February. Clonmel runner-up Walk Away Harry is also on the shortlist for last year's winning yard. Timeform top rated: Lecky Watson 121 Sky Bet offer: Paying 5 places instead of 3

SATURDAY

Going and weather: Good to Yielding. Misty with drizzle Friday morning to clear and temperatures rising to 14 degrees. Mainly dry on Saturday with possibility of some passing showers and temperatures rising up to 18 degrees.

Fran Berry Thursday Nap: Echoes In Rain (3.50 Punchestown)

ECHOES IN RAIN has a very good record here at Punchestown and a small field should suit her style of racing.

Billy Nash Thursday Nap: Sir Bob (3.10 Punchestown)

SIR BOB is one of those rare horses who seems to be getting better with age and the way he has been shaping of late would suggest that he is well worth a first try at this sort of trip. Having failed to win on his first seventeen starts under Rules he has now won four of his last ten and has only finished out of the first three twice during that period. One of those wins came at this track in December and he stayed on very strongly to snatch second over an extended three miles at Fairyhouse last time. He gets to run off just a two-pound higher mark here and has fewer questions to answer than the vast majority of those in opposition.

Big race of the day 15:50 Coolmore N.H. Sires Mogul Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

Timeform verdict: LOVE ENVOI found only the remarkable Honeysuckle too strong in the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and can go one better here. Queens Brook and Echoes In Rain came in a good third and fourth that day and can again chase home Harry Fry's very smart mare in that order. Timeform top rated: Love Envoi Sky Bet offer: Paying 3 places instead of 2 Pace Forecast: Very Weak Specific Pace Hint: A slowly-run race should suit those ridden prominently and LOVE ENVOI ought to be better positioned than ECHOES IN RAIN. Individual Price Hint: LOVE ENVOI can be expected to race close up but even given our pace calculations could well trade much lower than her Betfair SP.

Other race previews 14:35 Donohue Solutions Cross Country Chase

Timeform verdict: Over half of these were involved earlier in the week so, with that in mind, PLAN OF ATTACK is taken to snap a lengthy losing run stretching back to 2019. Last year's winner Hurricane Darwin has presumably been saved for this contest so he may emerge as the main danger, while Three By Two took to the banks like a duck to water when winning over C&D on Tuesday and so she warrants plenty of respect if turned out again quickly. Timeform top rated: Plan Of Attack Sky Bet offer: Paying 4 places instead of 3

Timeform verdict: AIONE is very lightly raced for his age and impressed with his jumping when landing a novice at Cork recently, so he's worth chancing back in a handicap. History of Fashion and My Design both arrive in good order also and rank as the chief dangers in a competitive affair. Timeform top rated: Mercury Lane Sky Bet offer: Paying 6 places instead of 4

Timeform verdict: Lots with chances but RAMILLIES is taken to bounce back from a poor showing in the Broadway at Cheltenham and resume winning ways on his first venture into handicap company for Willie Mullins. Darver Star is a consistent sort and feared most on the back of his good Wexford second, with Flegmatik and Must Be Obeyed completing the shortlist. Timeform top rated: Sam Brown Sky Bet offer: Paying 5 places instead of 3

Timeform verdict: This is likely to be another Willie Mullins domination, with LOSSIEMOUTH taken to confirm last month's Cheltenham superiority over Gala Marceau. The returning Zarak The Brave likely has more to offer and can make it another 1-2-3 in a Grade 1 juvenile this season for his all-conquering stable. Timeform top rated: Lossiemouth

Timeform verdict: Willie Mullins has a tremendous record in this race and fields half-a-dozen candidates. HEIA, who is Paul Townend's pick, arrives here fresh on the back of an encouraging spin at Fairyhouse where she was returning from 9 months off, and the 6-y-o may well be the answer. Tax For Max, another member of the Mullins battalion, put in a good shift here on Tuesday and is feared most with this step back up in trip a good move. The in-form Seddon, An Epic Song and Green Glory are others to consider. Timeform top rated: Tax For Max Sky Bet offer: Paying 6 places instead of 4