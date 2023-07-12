Timeform highlight their best bets on Thursday in the form of a big improver, a handicap hotshot and a Flag to note.

The Big Improver Imperial Emperor – Newmarket 16:45

The listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes should be a fascinating contest as it sees the return of Sir Michael Stoute’s one-time 2000 Guineas hope Nostrum having his first start since finishing third in last year’s Dewhurst Stakes. But stepping up in grade to take him on and with the benefit of a run already this year is the very promising Godolphin colt Imperial Emperor, winner of both his starts for Charlie Appleby. He looked a good prospect when winning with plenty in hand on his debut over the Rowley Mile last October but, like Nostrum, missed the classics, returning instead on the July Course late last month where he won in similarly taking fashion, setting the pace and keeping on well to beat the useful Sniper’s Eye by two and three quarter lengths. Closely related to connections’ top-class middle-distance performer Ghaiyyath and sure to progress again, Imperial Emperor can complete the same double as Baaeed two years ago by following up here.

Handicap Hotshot Glenfinnan – Newmarket 17:20

There are just a couple of handicaps on Newmarket’s card, with the closing mile contest looking a good chance for Andrew Balding’s progressive three-year-old Glenfinnan to make a successful handicap debut against more exposed types. Glenfinnan was beaten half a length in the very valuable Convivial Maiden at York last summer on his second start, finishing just in front of subsequent 2000 Guineas runner-up Hi Royal, and then went one better in a maiden at Yarmouth on his final two-year-old start in September, making all the running to land the odds (replay below). Glenfinnan beat some fairly useful types at Yarmouth, and while he hasn’t raced since, he’s worth chancing off a BHA mark of 91 to make light of that absence in a first-time hood.

The Timeform Flag Mountain Bear – Newmarket 14:25 Trainer In Form, Horse In Focus