Horse racing tips for Newmarket's July Festival on Thursday

By Timeform
11:17 · WED July 12, 2023

Timeform highlight their best bets on Thursday in the form of a big improver, a handicap hotshot and a Flag to note.

The Big Improver

Imperial Emperor – Newmarket 16:45

The listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes should be a fascinating contest as it sees the return of Sir Michael Stoute’s one-time 2000 Guineas hope Nostrum having his first start since finishing third in last year’s Dewhurst Stakes.

But stepping up in grade to take him on and with the benefit of a run already this year is the very promising Godolphin colt Imperial Emperor, winner of both his starts for Charlie Appleby. He looked a good prospect when winning with plenty in hand on his debut over the Rowley Mile last October but, like Nostrum, missed the classics, returning instead on the July Course late last month where he won in similarly taking fashion, setting the pace and keeping on well to beat the useful Sniper’s Eye by two and three quarter lengths.

Closely related to connections’ top-class middle-distance performer Ghaiyyath and sure to progress again, Imperial Emperor can complete the same double as Baaeed two years ago by following up here.

Handicap Hotshot

Glenfinnan – Newmarket 17:20

There are just a couple of handicaps on Newmarket’s card, with the closing mile contest looking a good chance for Andrew Balding’s progressive three-year-old Glenfinnan to make a successful handicap debut against more exposed types.

Glenfinnan was beaten half a length in the very valuable Convivial Maiden at York last summer on his second start, finishing just in front of subsequent 2000 Guineas runner-up Hi Royal, and then went one better in a maiden at Yarmouth on his final two-year-old start in September, making all the running to land the odds (replay below).

Glenfinnan beat some fairly useful types at Yarmouth, and while he hasn’t raced since, he’s worth chancing off a BHA mark of 91 to make light of that absence in a first-time hood.

The Timeform Flag

Mountain Bear – Newmarket 14:25

Trainer In Form, Horse In Focus

Norfolk Stakes runner-up Malc sets the standard on ratings in the July Stakes but he’s up against several promising colts taking a step up in class and Aidan O’Brien’s Mountain Bear makes the most appeal among those.

He looked badly in need of the experience first time up at the Curragh in a race won by stablemate The Liffey but clearly knew a lot more next time when returning to the Curragh for a maiden later in June. Making the running this time, he travelled well at the head of the group who raced down the centre and ended up faring much the best of those who raced on that part of the track.

Headed before halfway, Mountain Bear was back in front a furlong out and kept on for a length win over Chandigah, showing useful form which puts him well within striking distance of Malc if, as expected, he improves again for a stable which won this race for the second time with Royal Lytham in 2019.

Sporting Life
