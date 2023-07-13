Timeform highlight their best bets at Newmarket on Friday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Via Sistina - 15:35 Newmarket

Via Sistina made an encouraging start for George Boughey (was previously trained by Joseph Tuite) when she finished runner-up in the Group 3 Pride Stakes at Newmarket in October and she confirmed that promise to land a similar event at Toulouse on her final start of the campaign. Via Sistina has proved better than ever this season, though, as she produced a very smart effort to land the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes by six lengths without needing to come off the bridle at Newmarket on her return, and she then took the step up to the highest level in her stride when landing the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh a couple of weeks ago. Those two efforts represent the best pieces of form on offer - she is 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and although she is dropping in trip here she has the pace to prove as effective over a mile.

The Big Improver Tagabawa - 13:50 Newmarket

Tagabawa made a promising start as a juvenile, winning one of his two outings, but he stepped up on those efforts when registering a comfortable success on his reappearance and handicap debut at Kempton in April. Tagabawa, who had been gelded prior to his reappearance, was bred to be well suited by the much longer trip, but it was his turn of foot in a steadily-run race over a mile and a half that marked him out from some useful rivals as he sprinted four lengths clear. He was only sixth in the ultra-competitive King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last month but he shaped better than the result would suggest as he raced keenly and closer than ideal to the strong early pace and did well to stick around for as long as he did. That was an encouraging performance from Tagabawa who remains open to improvement after only four starts, and given how strongly he travels he should have no issue dropping back a couple of furlongs here.

The Timeform Flag Live Your Dream - 15:00 Newmarket Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Live Your Dream had to settle for minor honours in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot but he shaped best in third after committing for home a long way out in a strongly-run race. Live Your Dream did really well to hold on for third after being swamped by the first pair and he still looks fairly treated after edging up 2 lb in the weights. He missed all of last season but has seemingly returned as good as ever and it's worth noting that he won this event two years ago.