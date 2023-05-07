The Ratings Choice Adayar - 13:15 Newmarket

Adayar developed into a top-class performer as a three-year-old, running out an authoritative winner of the Derby at Epsom and then following up in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. As at Epsom, he showed speed, stamina and a really willing attitude to get the verdict.

Adayar suffered an interrupted campaign last term, making it to the track only twice, but after making the most of a simple opportunity in a conditions race at Doncaster he showed high-class form that wasn't far off his best to finish runner-up in the Champion Stakes.

He was beaten only half a length by Bay Bridge on that occasion and should prove difficult to beat if running to a similar level here, particularly in receipt of 5 lb from main market rival Anmaat. Adayar heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 8 lb