The Guineas meeting concludes on Sunday

Horse racing tips for Newmarket on Sunday

By Timeform
12:21 · SUN May 07, 2023

Timeform highlight a ratings choice and a big improver at Newmarket this afternoon.

The Ratings Choice

Adayar - 13:15 Newmarket

Adayar developed into a top-class performer as a three-year-old, running out an authoritative winner of the Derby at Epsom and then following up in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. As at Epsom, he showed speed, stamina and a really willing attitude to get the verdict.

Adayar suffered an interrupted campaign last term, making it to the track only twice, but after making the most of a simple opportunity in a conditions race at Doncaster he showed high-class form that wasn't far off his best to finish runner-up in the Champion Stakes.

He was beaten only half a length by Bay Bridge on that occasion and should prove difficult to beat if running to a similar level here, particularly in receipt of 5 lb from main market rival Anmaat. Adayar heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 8 lb

Timeform's Flat Horses To Follow 2023 - out now!

The Big Improver

Queen of Fairies - 14:25 Newmarket

Queen of Fairies is bred to be talented - she's a daughter of Cracksman out of a half-sister to Teofilo - and she looked a really bright prospect when overcoming inexperience to make a winning start at Southwell in December.

Queen of Fairies took a bit of time to get the hang of things on her debut but, under just hand riding, she was really motoring by the line and passed the post with a three-and-a-quarter-length advantage.

It was impressive how she was able to pull clear off just a steady pace, looking full of running, and she has the Timeform large P to denote that she is likely capable of much better.

"I think Meditate is the one they all have to beat" - Weekend Horse Racing Preview: 1000 Guineas Day

