Horse racing tips for Newmarket on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Arabian Crown - 15:15 Newmarket

Arabian Crown started favourite for a novice event with a good history on his debut over seven furlongs at Sandown and, though he could only finish third, he did show plenty to work on amidst clear greenness. He had to work harder than his odds suggested to open account over the same course and distance next time, but he kept on well for pressure in the closing stages to win by two lengths, displaying a good attitude. As expected, Arabian Crown relished the step up to a mile when following up in a listed event at Salisbury in August, taking the step up in class in his stride as he easily accounted for another promising colt. Arabian Crown looked a smart prospect on that occasion and looks an ideal type for the Zetland, the step up to a mile and a quarter sure to be in his favour, while he already sets a healthy standard on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings (5 lb clear).





The Big Improver Arabic Legend - 13:25 Newmarket

Arabic Legend made plenty of appeal on paper - out of a Canadian Grade 1 winner who is a sister to Group 1-winning two-year-old Lumiere - and he overcame inexperience to make a winning debut over seven furlongs on the July Course. He ultimately won with a bit in hand on that occasion and the form has been boosted a couple of times since. Following that performance, he started favourite for a listed event won by Arabian Crown at Salisbury when last seen in August and showed much improved form in defeat. Arabic Legend still looked rough around the edges quickly up in grade, having to wait for a gap to make his challenge, and wandering under pressure once in the clear. However, he stayed on well to the line once he straightened out, leaving the impression that effort was merely scratching the surface with regards to his potential. There should be plenty more to come from him and he is definitely a horse to keep on the right side.

Dewhurst tips in 60 seconds

The Timeform Flag Real Gain - 17:00 Newmarket

Real Gain was a 110,000 purchase as a yearling and defied odds of 16/1 when making a winning debut in a back-end maiden at Kempton last year. He looked a smart prospect when conceding lumps of weight to a promising filly (who won next time) on his return over a mile and a quarter at Chelmsford before meeting with his first defeat on handicap debut at York last month. Real Gain still emerged with plenty of credit on that occasion, the drop back in trip seeming to be against him, and he confirmed himself a well-handicapped horse when bolting up over course and distance a fortnight ago. He really impressed with how quickly he pulled clear of his rivals when asked that day, producing a performance which entitles him to have a crack at this prize, and he is a horse who has not yet reached his ceiling.