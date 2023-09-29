Horse racing tips for Newmarket on Friday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Newmarket on Saturday.
Capulet looked a good prospect when knuckling down well to fend off some rivals with the benefit of experience at Dundalk last month and he then showed significantly better form to chase home a well-touted stablemate in the Champions Juvenile Stakes at the Curragh a few weeks ago.
Capulet was beaten half a length by an exciting prospect in Diego Velazquez, but there was a lot to like about the way he stuck to his task, looking a smart prospect in his own right as he pulled three and a quarter lengths clear of the third.
That form has already received a notable boost by the fourth, Deepone, landing the Beresford Stakes, and Capulet, who is 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, has the potential to improve again.
River Tiber was only third behind Vandeek in the Prix Morny last time but he'd reportedly missed some work in the build-up to the race so it would be little surprise were he capable of better than he showed there.
River Tiber had certainly looked an exciting prospect when winning his first three starts, including the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot where he ran on strongly to get the verdict by a neck.
He has more than two lengths to find with Vandeek based on their Prix Morny running but a clearer prep this time offers hope that he might be capable of finding the required improvement.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-rated
Greek Order has won both starts in handicaps and can complete the hat-trick in the Cambridgeshire.
Greek Order looked to have been let into handicaps lightly based on some strong placed form in novice company and he proved that point at Sandown in May, providing his yard with a first winner since January despite refusing to settle.
It was another 12 weeks before Greek Order returned at Newbury last month but he brushed aside that absence to register an impressive success, showing a good turn of foot off a steady pace to storm four and a half lengths clear.
He looked like a colt going places on that occasion and, with more still to come, a 10 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop him, particularly with the Charlton yard in such good form.
