Horse racing tips for Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note at Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Fariha - 16:05 Newcastle

Fariha didn't make much of an impact in three starts in maiden/novice company but she proved much more competitive on her handicap debut over this course and distance last month, looking unlucky not to win. Fariha was slowly away and held up in a race that was run at a steady gallop, while her chance was further compromised by meeting trouble over a furlong out. She only missed out by a nose after finishing strongly, looking some way ahead of her opening mark, and a 2 lb rise in the weights still leaves her looking nicely treated - she is 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver To Catch A Thief - 15:30 Newcastle

To Catch A Thief showed significant run-by-run improvement in three starts in maiden/novice company and looked a useful prospect when getting off the mark at Wolverhampton last month. To Catch A Thief, making his return from five months off having been gelded in the interim, was produced to lead on the home turn and drew clear in the straight under hands-and-heels riding, beating subsequent handicap winner Quantum Cat by five lengths. To Catch A Thief has made good strides so far and, as a well-bred, good-bodied type in excellent hands with William Haggas, he should carry on improving for a while.

The Timeform Flag Follow Your Heart - 18:00 Wolverhampton Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Timing, Top-Rated

Follow Your Heart failed to fire in a couple of starts on turf in the summer but he has been in good order since returning to the all-weather and arrives here on the back of three placed efforts at Kempton. Follow Your Heart did well to finish as close as he did when third last time, faring best of those held up in a race run at a modest tempo. He was short of room over two furlongs out but he kept on strongly when in the clear and clocked a good sectional time to mark him out as one to be interested in. He can launch a bold bid off the same mark.