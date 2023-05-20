Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Newbury on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Yibir - 14:25 Newbury

Yibir enjoyed an excellent campaign in 2021, winning on four occasions, most notably in the Breeders' Cup Turf when he produced a high-class effort to prevail. He experienced a more truncated season last term, only making it to the course four times and not seen after July, but he still showed high-class form when runner-up in the Dubai Sheema Classic, doing very well under the circumstances to get so close after coming from the back of the field in a race run at a stop-start tempo. Yibir suffered a couple of surprise odds-on defeats following that but was successful in the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket when last seen, and the pick of his form is clearly the best on offer. He is at least 8 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and this looks like a good opportunity to make a winning return to action.

The Big Improver Kingdom Come - 16:10 Newbury

Kingdom Come had offered encouragement without making a significant impact in two starts in maidens in 2021 and, after missing last year, he posted an impressive victory on his belated return to action at Kempton in January. Kingdom Come scored in style in that seven-furlong novice and he was even more impressive when following up over the same course and distance on his handicap debut, sprinting six lengths clear. He was hit with a 15 lb hike in the weights for that dominant success but that wasn't enough to stop him completing the hat-trick back over the same course and distance, doing so in the style of one not yet close to his limit. The way he won last time suggests that he will be suited by the step up to a mile and, while he needs to prove himself as effective on turf, he appeals as the sort who can carry on improving and defy a 7 lb rise in the weights.

The Timeform Flag Bluestocking - 16:45 Newbury Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Bluestocking boasts an excellent pedigree - she's by Camelot and out of the very smart Group 1 Matron Stakes winner Emulous - and she created a good impression when overcoming inexperience to come out on top on debut at Salisbury last September. Bluestocking ran green over three furlongs out and also showed her inexperience when edging right over a furlong out, but she made rapid headway soon after and quickened to lead inside the final 100 yards to win going away by a length and a quarter. The style of that success marked Bluestocking down as a promising filly and it's encouraging that the third home on that occasions, Racingbreaks Ryder, has since rattled up a four-timer and shown himself to be a useful performer. There should be a lot more to come from the well-bred Bluestocking who makes her return to action with trainer Ralph Beckett's horses in good order.