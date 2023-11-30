Horse racing tips for Newbury on Friday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note at Newbury on Friday.

The Ratings Choice Wodhooh - 13:15 Newbury

Wodhooh showed only fair form during a light career on the Flat but she has taken really well to hurdling and made it three from three over jumps at Down Royal a few weeks ago. The form Wodhooh showed there, and when winning at Punchestown previously, sets the clear standard in this listed event and marks her out as the one to beat - she is a stone clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Iron Bridge - 14:25 Newbury

Iron Bridge took well to chasing last season, winning on a couple of occasions, and he was only narrowly denied a third win of the campaign when beaten a head at Uttoxeter on his final outing. It could have been a different story had Iron Bridge been asked for maximum effort sooner, however, as he stayed on well after travelling smoothly but just ran out of time to get there. That was still a highly promising effort from Iron Bridge, who pulled 17 lengths clear of the third, and it suggests he should have more to come this season.

The Timeform Flag Marble Sands - 13:50 Newbury Flags: Horse In Focus

Marble Sands enjoyed a productive campaign over hurdles last season, winning his three starts away from Grade 1 level, and he looks set for another good time of things this term after making a winning start over fences in a novice handicap at Ayr. Marble Sands instantly improved on his hurdling efforts when scoring at Ayr and he deserves extra credit for his victory in that two-miler having previously been campaigned over further. He has more to offer over fences, should be suited by stepping back up in trip and is a novice chaser to be positive about.