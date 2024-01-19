Horse racing tips for Lingfield and Navan on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Fire Demon - 12:50 Lingfield

Fire Demon offered plenty to work with when placed on two of his three starts last year and he put that experience to good use to get off the mark on his return from a four-month break at Kempton a couple of weeks ago. Fire Demon travelled fluently at the head of affairs, showing good pace on his return to six furlongs, and he always looked to be holding on from the promising newcomer in second who was three lengths clear of the third. An opening BHA mark of 83 could underestimate Fire Demon based on that effort and he is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings on his handicap debut.

The Big Improver Harvard Guy - 13:55 Navan

Harvard Guy stepped up on last season's efforts when making a winning return over this course and distance in November and he confirmed he's improving in leaps and bounds when following up in a listed handicap back here last month. Harvard Guy had a 10 lb rise in the weights to contend with last time but he scored in comfortable fashion, asserting in the style of one who can make his mark in graded company before long. He's up another 12 lb here but he's on a sharp upward curve and looks up to completing a course-and-distance hat-trick.

The Timeform Flag Oh So Grand - 15:10 Lingfield Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Oh So Grand has compiled an excellent record on the all-weather and made it three wins from four starts on an artificial surface when landing the Winter Oaks Trial over the course and distance last month. Oh So Grand typically travelled well and found her trademark turn of foot to make up plenty of ground in the straight, surging to the front inside the final 50 yards. She was well on top at the finish so still looks fairly treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights, while her turn of foot will continue to be a potent weapon on this surface.