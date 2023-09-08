Horse racing tips for Leopardstown on Saturday

Check out Timeform's top-rated horse for every race at Leopardstown on day one of the Irish Champions Festival, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

At-a-glance guide

13:45 - Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes Timeform top-rated: Kitty Rose (3 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: The predicted very strong pace means expectations for CONTENT (IRE) should be downgraded while those of SEA THE BOSS should be upgraded. Individual Price Hint: KITTY ROSE touched an in-running high at least twice her starting Betfair SP when winning on her latest outing.

14:15 - KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes Timeform top-rated: Deepone (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: The forecast of a strong pace at a trip and track where prominent racers are normally favoured anyway still shouldn’t detract from the chances of BREMEN (IRE) while advancing those of ATLANTIC COAST (IRE). Individual Price Hint: DEMOCRACY (IRE) traded at 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time out.

14:45 - Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes Timeform top-rated: Tahiyra (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: The suspicion the pace might be strongly contested shouldn’t really work against JUST BEAUTIFUL in favour of ROGUE MILLENNIUM (IRE). Individual Price Hint: HOMELESS SONGS (IRE) traded at a quarter or less of her starting Betfair SP when beaten last time out.

Irish Champion Stakes tips and best bets

15:20 - Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes Timeform top-rated: Nashwa (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Weak Specific Pace Hint: The probable steady pace should boost the prospects of LUXEMBOURG (IRE) rather than NASHWA. Individual Price Hint: LUXEMBOURG (IRE) was beaten last time out when going under 50% of his starting Betfair SP.

15:55 - Dullingham Park Stakes Timeform top-rated: Buckaroo (3 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: Hold-up horses are generally disadvantaged at this trip here and even the presumed strong pace still shouldn’t see POWER UNDER ME (IRE) passing the advantage to VICTORIA ROAD (IRE). Individual Price Hint: VILLANOVA QUEEN (IRE) is likely to take up a position at the rear so considering the probable pace scenario isn't one to write off early given her record of winning after trading much higher than Betfair SP.

16:30 - Paddy Power Stakes Timeform top-rated: Adelaide River (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very weak Specific Pace Hint: A slowly-run race should play into the hands of the prominent racers and ADELAIDE RIVER (IRE) ought to be better placed than AL AASY (IRE) in that regard. Individual Price Hint: ADELAIDE RIVER (IRE) usually races close up but despite the anticipated pace forecast has a record of getting beaten after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

17:05 - Irish Stallion Farms EBF 'Petingo' Handicap Timeform top-rated: Comfort Zone (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: The predicted very strong pace means expectations for ENFRANCHISE (IRE) should be downgraded while those of COMFORT ZONE (IRE) should be upgraded. Individual Price Hint: COMFORT ZONE (IRE) seems likely to take up a position at the back so considering the probable pace scenario seems likely to trade much higher than Betfair SP as has occurred before when successful.

17:40 - Irish Stallion Farms EBF 'Sovereign Path' Handicap Timeform top-rated: Broadhurst (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: Against low Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: The projection that the pace is likely to be very strong almost certainly won’t help NO MORE PORTER (IRE) but will help CURRENT OPTION (IRE). Individual Price Hint: RHOSCOLYN touched an in-running high at least twice his starting Betfair SP when successful last time.

The Ratings Choice Buckaroo - 15:55 Leopardstown

Buckaroo's season was curtailed in 2022 after he encountered a setback following a disappointing display when well fancied in the Irish 2000 Guineas. However, he proved better than ever on his return over this course and distance in April, showing a good attitude to beat Homeless Songs, and he has run to a similar level the last twice to hit the frame in the Prix d'Ispahan and Wolferton Stakes. The reliable Buckaroo sets the standard on those efforts and is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Kitty Rose - 13:45 Leopardstown

Kitty Rose created a good impression when making a successful debut in a seven-furlong fillies' maiden at Naas a couple of weeks ago, quickly asserting when sent on over a furlong out and scoring by a length and three-quarters. She knew her job at Naas but is still entitled to improve as she gains experience and she looks well worth a shot at this listed event following that pleasing performance.

The Timeform Flag Broadhurst - 17:40 Leopardstown Flags: Top-Rated, Horse In Focus

Broadhurst disappointed on his reappearance at the Curragh in March but the soft ground and position closest to the stand rail offered valid excuses and he left that effort well behind when getting off the mark in style at Dundalk the following month, forging six lengths clear. He had to settle for second on his handicap debut at Naas when last seen in May but he looked unlucky not to win as he had little room to fully open up until inside the final furlong and then closed all the way to the line, only narrowly failing to overhaul a rival who secured first run. This €620,000 purchase remains unexposed after only four starts and is still capable of better.