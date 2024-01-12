Horse racing tips for Kempton, Warwick and Wetherby on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Colonel Harry - 13:10 Wetherby

Colonel Harry created a good impression when winning a novice handicap at Chepstow on his chasing debut and he then showed even better form in defeat when runner-up in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown, justifying the decision to step him up markedly in grade. That was not a strong edition of the Henry VIII Novices' Chase but the smart form Colonel Harry produced to get to within a length and a quarter of the winner, Le Patron, is still comfortably the best on offer here and places him 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. The way Colonel Harry closed all the way to the line, taking second on the run-in, suggests that he will cope with this step up to an extended 19 furlongs.

The Big Improver Grey Dawning - 14:24 Warwick

Grey Dawning showed useful form over hurdles, notably winning the Grade 2 Leamington Novices' Hurdle here 12 months ago, but he has quickly reached an even higher Timeform rating over fences and remains with potential as a chaser. Grey Dawning shaped with plenty of promise when third in a three-mile novice on his chasing debut at Exeter and he confirmed that positive impression when landing a graduation chase over just shy of two and three-quarter miles at Haydock, proving far too sharp for his rivals. A bad blunder at the second-last prevented Grey Dawning from following up in a two-and-a-half mile novice at Cheltenham last month but the way he powered up the run-in suggests he has a big effort in his locker and is well worth another try over three miles, especially around this sharp track.

The Timeform Flag Pepe le Moko - 15:15 Kempton Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Pepe le Moko improved on his hurdling efforts when making a successful chasing debut at Warwick in November, looking a good prospect as he asserted from another unexposed sort with the pair well clear. Pepe le Moko had to settle for second at Plumpton last time but he ran at least as well off his 10 lb higher mark, finding only another last-time winner too strong after conceding first run. He still looks well treated following a 3 lb rise for his latest effort, while he remains open to improvement after only a couple of starts over fences and is less exposed than these older rivals. The good form of trainer Jane Williams is also in his favour.