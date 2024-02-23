Sporting Life
Horse racing tips for Kempton and Southwell on Saturday

By Timeform
16:41 · FRI February 23, 2024

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice

Lord North - 15:20 Southwell

This will be the first running of the Winter Derby at Southwell and it is also being run over a furlong further than the usual mile and a quarter.

Lord North has contested the last two renewals, finishing runner-up in 2022 and winning in convincing fashion from the reopposing Tyrrenenian Sea 12 months ago.

On both of those occasions he has gone on to win the Group 1 Dubai Turf at Meydan on his next start and this race will presumably being used to put him spot on for that prize once again.

The extra distance shouldn't pose too much of a problem for him - he wasn't beaten far in the Breeders' Cup Turf over a mile and a half in 2020 - and this four-time Group 1 winner sets a healthy standard on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings (7 lb clear). Lord North is the class act in this field, goes particularly well when fresh, and looks the obvious one to beat.

Nicky Henderson: My Cheltenham Festival team

The Big Improver

Kalif du Berlais - 13:50 Kempton

Kalif du Berlais won nicely on his debut and sole start in France in October and he looked a useful recruit for new connections when landing the odds in good style on British debut over this course and distance last month.

That race has produced some nice types in the past and there was plenty to like about the manner of Kalif du Berlais' performance, travelling well throughout and quickening clear after jumping the second-last.

He was in full control from there and, though he did tend to jump to his left, it didn't hold him back and he looks destined for better things. Kalif du Berlais does have to carry a 5 lb penalty, but he's a nice type physically who is open to any amount of improvement, and already sets a good standard on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Sky Bet - Saturday Kempton offer

The Timeform Flag

Blackjack Magic - 15:37 Kempton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Blackjack Magic progressed well over fences last season and produced a big career-best effort when making a winning return in a soft-ground Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton in November.

He beat Threeunderthrufive by three lengths on that occasion, form which has been boosted since and, while on paper he hasn't progressed as expected since, both of his starts subsequently have come on quicker ground.

Blackjack Magic also shaped much better than the bare result at Sandown last time, too, still having every chance approaching two from home where a bad mistake took the wind out of his sails.

Conditions are set to be much more to his liking here - goes particularly well in soft or heavy ground - and he is just 6 lb higher than for his impressive Wincanton success. Blackjack Magic also goes in first-time blinkers and appeals as still being well handicapped.

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

