Horse racing tips for Haydock on Saturday

Timeform highlight their best bets at Haydock on Saturday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Breege - 16:10 Haydock

Breege is clearly held in high regard as she contested the Prix Marcel Boussac on her final start last season and reappeared this term in the Irish 1000 Guineas. She was flying too high at that level but she showed she's a smart filly when producing a much-improved display to finish runner-up behind a promising sort in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot in June. She then wasn't far below that level when filling the same position in the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood last week, and the way she stuck to her task in that seven-furlong event suggests she'll be suited by stepping back up to a mile here. Breege holds strong claims on form - she is at least 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and this looks like a good opportunity if she has recovered from her Goodwood effort.

The Big Improver Isle of Jura - 14:25 Haydock

Isle of Jura caught the eye when fourth in a seven-furlong novice at Wolverhampton on his third start and he built on that considerable promise to make a successful handicap debut at Newbury last month, storming four or five lengths clear in impressive fashion before being eased close home. A 12 lb rise in the weights didn't prevent Isle of Jura from following up in style at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago, again storming clear before being heavily eased to win with much more in hand than the margin of a length and three-quarters would suggest. Isle of Jura has gone up a further 14 lb but he is clearly on a sharp upward curve and looks like he is going to live up to his smart pedigree.

The Timeform Flag Khinjani - 15:35 Haydock Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Khinjani is still searching for her first win, but she has shaped with plenty of promise since going handicapping this season and produced her best effort yet when runner-up at Newbury last time, finding only another progressive three-year-old too strong. Khinjani can have that effort upgraded as she sat much closer to the strong pace than the winner, who has won again since to provide a boost for the form, and the way she pulled three and three-quarter lengths clear of the third suggests a 3 lb rise in the weights might underestimate her. The good form of the Ed Walker yard is also in her favour.