Timeform highlight their best bets on Saturday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.
Little Big Bear was the standout two-year-old in Europe last season having produced a high-class performance to win the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, powering clear in the final furlong to land the spoils by seven lengths in an excellent time.
That victory was his fourth in a row since being turned over on his debut and it was just a shame that he missed the rest of the season due to injury, while his belated reappearance in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month didn't go to plan, either, as he reportedly returned lame after refusing to settle in the early stages.
Still, the fact Little Big Bear is making a quick turnaround here suggests the issue can't have been that serious and it's far too soon to be writing him off after just one bad run. His juvenile form leaves him at least 11-lb clear of his seven rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it looks an excellent opportunity for him to get his career back on track now reverting to sprinting.
Francesco Clemente was unbeaten in three starts as a three-year-old (unraced at two) and the manner in which he dismissed his rivals when last seen making a successful handicap debut at Newmarket in July identified him as one with the potential to make an impact at this sort of level.
Held up in the early stages, he travelled strongly throughout and the result was never in any doubt once he moved to the front entering the final two furlongs, steadily drawing clear from there to land the spoils by nine lengths in totally dominant fashion.
That may have been just a handicap, but Francesco Clemente showed a high level of form which sets the standard in this Listed event, and the feeling remains that we've only scratched the surface of his ability. He holds a variety of Group-race entries and is fancied to make it four from four here on his way to bigger and better things.
Yorkshire was unable to justify odds-on favouritism on his handicap debut at Southwell a couple of weeks ago, but he still produced a career-best effort to fill the runner-up spot, looking the likeliest winner for a long way (hit a low of 1.13 in-running on the Betfair Exchange) before being collared close home.
He was beaten just a short head at the line and it was certainly an encouraging run which suggests he may yet have more to offer for Ed Bethell, who continues in red-hot form (78% of horses running to form).
This will be Yorkshire's toughest test yet now up in grade from a 4-lb higher mark than last time, but he still appeals as very much the one to beat taking on older rivals from a weight of just 8-3.
