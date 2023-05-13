Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Haydock and Leicester on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Artisan Dancer - 17:35 Haydock

Artisan Dancer failed to make much of an impact in three starts at around a mile as a juvenile but he is bred to be suited by middle-distances and duly posted an improved performance when upped in trip to 11 furlongs on his handicap debut and reappearance at Southwell in March. Artisan Dancer, who had been gelded prior to his return to action, had to settle for second at Southwell, but he showed a good attitude and made the well-bred winner work hard to get the verdict. That contest was probably a decent race for the grade and a 2 lb rise in the weights could underestimate Artisan Dancer who remains open to further improvement at middle-distances. He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb.

The Big Improver Albeseeingyer - 20:10 Leicester

Albeseeingyer progressed well last season and completed the hat-trick at Redcar on her final start of the campaign, not needing to be fully extended to hold off another thriving filly. Those victories were achieved on a sound surface but Albeseeingyer demonstrated her effectiveness on testing ground when making a winning return at Doncaster a couple of weeks ago, proving better than ever to get the better of a game rival with the pair pulling three lengths clear. Albeseeingyer only just held on by a neck after idling inside the final furlong, but she caught the eye with how well she moved through that race, leaving the impression that there should still be more to come.

The Timeform Flag Florida - 14:10 Haydock Flags: Hot Trainer, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Florida displayed run-by-run improvement as a juvenile and got off the mark in impressive style when last seen at Kempton in December. He travelled well through that seven-furlong novice and quickened up well to lead over a furlong out, passing the post two and a quarter lengths clear with plenty in hand. Florida clocked a good closing sectional in that event and an opening mark of 85 could underestimate this unexposed colt who returns to action with trainer William Haggas' horses in good order.