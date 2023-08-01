Horse racing tips for Goodwood on Wednesday

Check out the top-rated horse on Timeform in every race at Goodwood on Wednesday, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

At-a-glance guide

1.50 Coral Handicap Timeform top-rated: Clan Chieftain (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: The expectation that the pace will be strong should favour CLAN CHIEFTAIN over STRUTH even more than usual at this trip here. Individual Price Hint: FOX JOURNEY is very unlikely to take up a prominent position so in view of the probable pace scenario can be expected to trade much higher than Betfair SP as he has done before when winning.

2.15 Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes Timeform top-rated: Jumbly (1 lb clear Draw Bias: Against high Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: Hold-up horses are generally disadvantaged at this trip here and even the presumed strong pace still shouldn’t see WHITE MOONLIGHT passing the advantage to FAST RESPONSE. Individual Price Hint: OLIVIA MARALDA was turned over last time out when trading at 50% or less of her Betfair SP.

3.00 Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes Timeform top-rated: Big Evs (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: A projected strong pace at a trip and track where those that race prominently are normally favoured is still unlikely to be enough to sway things away from BIG EVS towards BARNWELL BOY. Individual Price Hint: N/A

3.35 Qatar Sussex Stakes Timeform top-rated: Paddington (5 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very weak Specific Pace Hint: A slowly-run race should open the doors for those up with the pace and PADDINGTON ought to be better placed than FACTEUR CHEVAL. Individual Price Hint: INSPIRAL was beaten last time out when trading at a quarter or less of her starting Betfair SP.

4.10 British EBF 40th Anniversary Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes Timeform top-rated: Flora of Bermuda (2 lb clear) Draw Bias: Favours mid Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: Hold-up horses normally aren’t favoured at this trip here but the expected pace will probably mean FLORA OF BERMUDA will be vulnerable while the prospects of INDISPENSABLE look better. Individual Price Hint: INDISPENSABLE traded at 25% or less of her starting Betfair SP when beaten on her most recent outing.

4.45 British European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies' Handicap Timeform top-rated: Decoration (3 lb clear) Draw Bias: Favours low Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: Those that race towards the rear at this trip here are usually the ones to focus on and a strongly run race will aid THERAPIST at the likely expense of DECORATION. Individual Price Hint: PERSIST is very unlikely to take up a prominent position so in view of how things promise to unfold isn't one to write off early given her record of winning after trading much higher than Betfair SP.

5.20 World Pool Handicap Timeform top-rated: Rhoscolyn (3 lb clear) Draw Bias: Against high Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: The assumption that the pace is likely to be very strong at a trip and track where those up with the pace usually do well severely lessens confidence in LOVE DE VEGA in this instance but not FARASI LANE. Individual Price Hint: HARRY MAGNUS can be expected to be off the lead early so in view of the projected pace forecast seems likely to trade much higher than Betfair SP as has occurred before when successful.

Graeme North Timefigure tip Jumbly - 2.25 Goodwood

Jumbly has only 1lb to find on the clock with her rivals and is ridden by top round-course rider Ryan Moore. She could have been better drawn but stall 12 isn’t the end of the world and she promises to be suited by this drop to seven furlongs after running out of puff last time late on in the Duke Of Cambridge at Royal Ascot. The last time she encountered properly soft ground was at Newbury late in 2021 when bolting up in the Radley Stakes by four lengths in a smart time and she looks to have very solid credentials.

The Ratings Choice Decoration - 4.45 Goodwood

Paddington in the Sussex Stakes is furthest clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, but at a much bigger price Decoration looks a better bet. She is a well-bred filly who confirmed earlier promise when opening her account over a mile and a quarter in a maiden at Windsor last month, looking a lot more professional when coming under pressure and responding well to see off a next-time-out winner. Decoration improved further in defeat on her handicap debut over the same course and distance last week, produced to challenge over a furlong out and having every chance, but unable to go with a similarly-progressive type in the closing stages. Decoration is 2 lb higher now but is almost certainly still ahead of her mark and, with the prospect of even more to come, she is a horse to keep on the right side. The Big Improver Big Evs - 3.00 Goodwood

Big Evs showed plenty of ability when finishing runner-up on his debut at Redcar in May, showing plenty of speed to get across from a wide draw and beaten only by one who had already shown a fair bit of ability. The fact Big Evs was pitched into the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot on his next start says a little about the regard in which he is held and he confirmed his debut promise in spades to run out a ready winner. Once again, he displayed plenty of dash, breaking well and leading the near-side group, and really impressing with how he put the race to bed in the closing stages, while also clocking a very good time. That was just his second career start so there should be plenty more to come, and he has landed the perfect draw on the stands rail. This fast five furlongs will also suit him well and he could take a bit of pegging back. The Timeform flag Rhoscolyn - 5.20 Goodwood Top Rated, Horses For Courses