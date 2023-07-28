Horse racing tips for Goodwood on Tuesday

Check out the top-rated horse on Timeform in every race at Goodwood on Tuesday, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

At-a-glance guide

1.40 Coral Handicap Timeform top-rated: Raasel (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: Favours Mid Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: The suspicion the pace might be strongly contested shouldn’t really work against LORD RIDDIFORD in favour of DREAM COMPOSER. Individual Price Hint: DREAM COMPOSER is likely to be one of those out the back early so given our pace calculations can be expected to trade much higher than Betfair SP as he has done before when winning.

2.15 British EBF 40th Anniversary Maiden Stakes Timeform top-rated: Array (8 lbs clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hin: Those that race prominently at this trip here are usually favoured and though a strong pace is predicted that still shouldn’t shift the advantage towards ROCKYTHEROCKSTAR from ARRAY. Individual Price Hint: BU SIDRA hit an in-running low of 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten on his latest outing.

2.50 Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap Timeform top-rated: Eagle's Way (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: Favours Low Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: The likelihood the gallop will be end to end should be a real boost for PARADIAS if not for EAGLE'S WAY. Individual Price Hint: SATONO JAPAN traded at a quarter or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten on his latest outing.

3.25 Nicholson Gin Vintage Stakes Timeform top-rated: Haatem (4 lbs clear) Draw Bias: Against High Pace Forecast: Very Strong Specific Pace Hint: The forecast very strongly-run race will probably be a blow to the chances of SPANISH PHOENIX but that same scenario boosts the prospects for HAATEM. Individual Price Hint: N/A

4.00 World Pool Lennox Stakes Timeform top-rated: Kinross (5 lbs clear) Draw Bias: Against High Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: The expectation that the pace will be strong at a trip and track where prominent racers are usually favoured anyway still shouldn’t really tip the scales away from AUDIENCE in favour of KINROSS. Individual Price Hint : JUMBY touched an in-running low of 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when meeting with defeat on his most recent outing.

4.35 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Timeform top-rated: Courage Mon Ami (Five pounds clear) Draw Bias : N/A Pace Forecast : Even Specific Pace Hint : Prominent racers are usually favoured here and given the pace forecast isn’t a very strong one BROOME (IRE) looks to have more going for it than COURAGE MON AMI. Individual Price Hint : COURAGE MON AMI traded at least twice his starting Betfair SP when successful last time out. 5.05 Coral Fillies' Handicap Timeform top-rated: Rowayeh (one pound clear) Draw Bias : Strongly Favours Low Pace Forecast : Extreme Specific Pace Hint : The predicted very strong pace means expectations for ESPRESSOO should be downgraded while those of ROYAL DRESS (IRE) should be upgraded. Individual Price Hint : NOVUS (IRE) is likely to be held up off the lead so in view of the probable pace scenario isn't one to write off early given her record of winning after trading much higher than Betfair SP. 5.35 World Pool British EBF Fillies' Handicap Timeform top-rated: Funny Story (one pound clear) Draw Bias : N/A Pace Forecast : Very Strong Specific Pace Hint : The predicted very strong pace means expectations for KITAI (IRE) should be downgraded while those of GRANARY QUEEN (IRE) should be upgraded. Individual Price Hint : MINNETONKA (IRE) hit an in-running low of 25% or less of her starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.

Graeme North Timefigure tip

The World Pool Lennox Stakes at 4.00 ooks a good chance for Kinross to get off the mark for the season. Ralph Beckett’s six-year-old usually works his way into top form as the season progresses and was just touched off in this race last season having gone one better the year before when getting up late. Kinross served notice when third in the July Cup last time under conditions that weren’t quite ideal that his turn is near and any further rain will be in his favour. Isaac Shelby looks a threat for sure, with the drop in trip promising to suit, but the three-year-old milers don’t look a great bunch this year and Kinross holds the keys on the clock anyway with his 120 timefigure in last autumn’s Park Stakes the best on offer. He’ll be extremely hard to beat and 11-8 looks fair enough.

The Ratings Choice Kinross - 4.00 Goodwood

The drop back to seven furlongs will suit Isaac Shelby but he's likely to find KINROSS a tough nut to crack. A Group One winner last season, he was back on track when third in the July Cup last time and the recent rain is very much in his favour. A winner of this race in 2021 and second last year, he looks sure to go close again under Frankie Dettori with everything in his favour. The Big Improver Array - 2.15 Goodwood

A few potential improvers in here but ARRAY was a big eyecatcher at Newbury on debut and can take a big step forward. A son of No Nay Never from a good Juddmonte family, he pulled well clear of the remainder when chasing home Richmond Stakes-bound Starlust at the Berkshire track and shaped there as if a race of this nature was very much within his compass. It would be a surprise if he didn't go very well. The Timeform flag Courage Mon Ami - 4.35 Goodwood Horse In Focus