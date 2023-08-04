Horse racing tips for Goodwood on Saturday

Check out the top-rated horse on Timeform in every race at Goodwood on Saturday, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

At-a-glance guide

1.50 Coral Stewards’ Sprint Handicap Timeform top-rated: Zaman Jemil (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint : A strong pace still won’t be enough in all likelihood to ruin things for MONSIEUR KODI at the expense of COOPERATION given prominent racers are usually the ones to concentrate on at this trip round here. Individual Price Hint : CAPOTE'S DREAM usually races off the lead so in view of how things promise to unfold can be expected to trade much higher than Betfair SP as he has done before when winning.

2.25 Coral Summer Handicap Timeform top-rated: Sweet William (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Even Specific Pace Hint : Hold-up horses aren’t dominant here by and large so given the pace forecast SWEET WILLIAM will probably be better placed than EUCHEN GLEN if things pan out as normal. Individual Price Hint : TORCELLO seems likely to take up a prominent position but despite the probable pace scenario has been beaten before after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

3.00 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes Timeform top-rated: Free Wind (7 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Even Specific Pace Hint : FREE WIND has a decent chance at the weights and shouldn’t be inconvenienced by any pace scenario. Individual Price Hint : FREE WIND makes a lot of appeal but has been beaten once before when trading at odds on in-running.

3.35 Coral Stewards’ Cup Timeform top-rated: Orazio (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: Against Low Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint : The predicted very strong pace means expectations for SIGNIFICANTLY should be downgraded while those of ALBASHEER should be upgraded. Individual Price Hint : ALBASHEER hit an in-running low under half his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.

4.10 Racing Welfare Handicap Timeform top-rated: Chartwell House (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint : Hold-up types usually need plenty going for them at this trip here and though the pace forecast is strong CHARTWELL HOUSE might still not be susceptible to CAPTAIN CUDDLES. Individual Price Hint : CAPTAIN CUDDLES was beaten last time out when trading at a quarter or less of his starting Betfair SP.

4.45 British EBF 40th Anniversary Maiden Stakes Timeform top-rated: Individualism (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: Against High Pace Forecast: Weak Specific Pace Hint : Those that race prominently here are normally favoured and a steadily run race will serve INDIVIDUALISM much better than CHEQUERS COURT. Individual Price Hint : INDIVIDUALISM was beaten last time out when trading at a quarter or less of his starting Betfair SP.

5.20 Coral Handicap Timeform top-rated: Dual Identity (1 lb clear) Draw Bias: Favours Low Pace Forecast: Very Strong Specific Pace Hint : Horses up with the pace aren’t generally favoured at this trip here and with a hot pace looking likely that scenario would suit DUAL IDENTITY in contrast to SWEET REWARD. Individual Price Hint : GREATGADIAN hit an in-running low under half his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.

Graeme North Timefigure Tip Devil’s Point – 4.45 Goodwood

Andrew Balding has won the last two editions of this maiden and fields a couple of newcomers but Devil’s Point made a highly satisfactory debut at Sandown in what was a fairly good time and is preferred. David Menuisier’s youngster cost a hefty 475,000 guineas a yearling, making him the highest priced yearling offspring at auction by New Bay in 2022, and did well given his greenness at Sandown, keeping on for fifth behind Starlore without quite getting there after a slow start. A half-brother to a couple of useful winners, he can leave that form behind, as third-placed fellow newcomer Arabian Crown in that race did next time when returning to Sandown to get off the mark.

The Ratings Choice Free Wind – 3.00 Goodwood

While the John & Thady Gosden-trained mare Free Wind must concede weight all round under a Group 2 penalty, her very smart form is good enough to give her a 7 lb cushion in the weight-adjusted ratings over her seven rivals in the Lillie Langtry Stakes. Admittedly she wasn’t at her best when sent off the 6/4 favourite for the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot when only fifth behind Pyledriver last time. Otherwise, though, Free Wind has been a model of consistency ever since winning a maiden at Goodwood on her reappearance at three. She has won another five times since, including the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster on her final start at three over a similar trip to the Lillie Langtry. Free Wind also won the Lancashire Oaks on her only appearance last season and, more recently, the Middleton Fillies’ Stakes at York in May. While that latest victory came on very firm going, Free Wind’s dam was well proven in the mud and, if anywhere near back to her best, she can return to winning ways.

The Big Improver Sweet William – 2.25 Goodwood

Earlier on the card, the Gosdens run their improving four-year-old Sweet William in the Summer Handicap over the same trip as the Lillie Langtry. He needs to win this to stand any chance of getting into the Ebor later in the month but that’s quite possible given the way he’s progressing, assuming he handles softer conditions than he’s faced before. Sweet William was runner-up in cheekpieces in his first three starts but a change of headgear to blinkers has changed his fortunes for the better as he has hacked up in his last couple of starts. After getting off the mark with an easy win in a novice at Doncaster, Sweet William followed up later in July in a valuable handicap when stepped up to two miles at Newbury. Backed as though on a good mark, Sweet William duly delivered in no uncertain terms, travelling well before being produced to lead under two furlongs out and readily asserting to beat Novel Legend by three lengths but value for a bit more. Being proven over further won’t go amiss in conditions which will put the emphasis firmly on stamina and, still unexposed over longer trips, Sweet William can book his place in the Ebor by completing a hat-trick.

