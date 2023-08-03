Horse racing tips for Goodwood on Friday

Check out the top-rated horse on Timeform in every race at Goodwood on Friday, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

At-a-glance guide

1.50 Coral Goodwood Handicap Timeform top-rated: Temporize (5 lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Even Specific Pace Hint: The expected even pace should benefit TEMPORIZE at the expense of HYDROPLANE. Individual Price Hint: HYDROPLANE was beaten last time out when trading at a quarter or less of his starting Betfair SP.

2.25 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes Timeform top-rated: Nostrum (8 lb clear) Draw Bias : N/A Pace Forecast : Weak Specific Pace Hint : NOSTRUM has a decent chance at the weights and shouldn’t be inconvenienced by any pace scenario. Individual Price Hint : NOSTRUM has plenty in his favour he has traded on average in-running at 0.00% of his Betfair SP during his career to date.

3.00 Coral Golden Mile (Heritage Handicap) Timeform top-rated: Blue For You (1 lb Clear) Draw Bias : Favours Low Pace Forecast : Strong Specific Pace Hint : The likelihood the pace won’t be weak at a trip and venue where prominent racers are normally favoured still shouldn’t shift the advantage away from OUZO and towards LATTAM. Individual Price Hint : ESCOBAR was beaten last time out when trading at 50% or less of his starting Betfair SP.

3.35 King George Qatar Stakes Timeform top-rated: Highfield Princess (9 lb clear) Pace Forecast : Very Strong Draw Bias : Favours Mid Specific Pace Hint : The pace scenario here will probably be irrelevant in view of the chance HIGHFIELD PRINCESS has. Individual Price Hint : HIGHFIELD PRINCESS has the form in the book but has been beaten 6 times when trading at odds on in-running.

4.10 L'Ormarins King's Plate Glorious Stakes Timeform top-rated: Hamish (4 lb clear) Pace Forecast : Weak Draw Bias : N/A Specific Pace Hint : Horses ridden with restraint have a statistically better record at this trip here than those ridden prominently but with the pace not expected to be strong the scenario probably won’t suit HAMISH but should suit CANDLEFORD. Individual Price Hint : HAMISH traded at least twice his starting Betfair SP when winning last time out.

4.45 Ire-Incentive It Pays To Buy Irish Nursery Timeform top-rated: Starlust (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast : Very Strong Draw Bias : N/A Specific Pace Hint : The assumption that the pace is likely to be very strong at a trip and track where those up with the pace usually do well severely lessens confidence in STARLUST in this instance but not DAPPER VALLEY. Individual Price Hint : TEN CARD BRAG can be expected to be waited with so given the expected pace forecast could well trade much higher than Betfair SP as has happened before when successful.

5.20 Coral Handicap Timeform top-rated: Maso Bastie (2 lb clear) Pace Forecast : Very Strong Draw Bias : Against High Specific Pace Hint : Hold-up horses are usually favoured at this trip here but a strongly-run race as is expected will assist NADER KING even more than usual at the probable expense of ROARING LEGEND. Individual Price Hint : NADER KING is one of those likely to be dropped out so given the expected pace forecast it's interesting to note he has a good record winning when trading much higher than Betfair SP.

Graeme North Timefigure tip Maso Bastie - 5.20 Goodwood

His sectionals at Kempton on his debut gave him a much bigger upgrade than anything else despite finishing fourth, and after getting off the mark at Lingfield next time he made a winning reappearance on heavy ground at Nottingham, rallying after idling in front and getting headed by Tempered Soul who is now rated 10 lb higher by Timeform. Maso Bastie was set far too much to do in a nonsense race at Newcastle last time where the outsider of the field got a soft lead as well as the stand rail, even before factoring in his race position well away from the action. What will be a stiffer test of stamina here should be just up his street.

The Ratings Choice Highfield Princess - 3.35 Goodwood

There are plenty of short prices knocking around at Goodwood on Friday, but one who is arguably bigger than anticipated is John Quinn's fantastic mare Highfield Princess, who is 9 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. She took her form to new heights last season, winning five times, three of those coming at the highest level on ground varying from heavy to good to firm, notably the Nunthorpe Stakes at York. Highfield Princess ran a cracker under a Group 1 penalty on her reappearance when a close second in the Duke of York Stakes, travelling with plenty of verve and passed only late on by a thriving mare. She wasn't in the same form in the King's Stand or Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot on her last two starts, but the form book tells you that Ascot isn't really her track, and she is very much a standout in this field now dropping into Group 2 company. A fast five furlongs on easy ground will be perfect for her and she is the one they all have to beat.

The Big Improver Nader King - 5.20 Goodwood

Nader King was beaten four and three quarter lengths by King of Steel on his second start last season and he showed improved form to go one place better on his return at Nottingham in April, appreciating the step up to a mile and a quarter and the runner-up has franked the form since. He didn't take the step forward that was anticipated on his handicap debut at Newbury seven weeks later, but he emerged with plenty of credit upped to a mile and a half on his latest effort at Salisbury, beating all bar the well-ridden winner who made all of the running. Nader King did little wrong on that occasion, confirming himself a progressive horse and pulling clear of the remainder. The handicapper has raised him 3 lb since, but he represents a yard that do so well with such types, and the return to an easier surface may help (won his maiden on soft). There should be a fair bit more to come from him.

The Timeform Flag Blue For You - 3.00 Goodwood Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated