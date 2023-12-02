Horse racing tips for Fairyhouse on Sunday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

The Ratings Choice Queen Jane - 11:55 Fairyhouse

Queen Jane instantly showed herself to be a better chaser than hurdler when making a winning start over fences in a beginners' event at Clonmel last season, putting in an assured round of jumping on her way to a ready nine-and-a-half-length success. Queen Jane improved on that form when following up in a novice handicap at Limerick, impressing with how quickly she sealed matters, and she was set to raise her game another notch on her final outing of the campaign at Punchestown only to fall at the final fence when in with every chance. Queen Jane is able to run off a mark only 1 lb higher than when she was set to go close at Punchestown and, with the potential for more to come, she still looks well treated - she is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver An Tobar - 13:25 Fairyhouse

An Tobar, an easy winner of his only start in a point, is clearly held in some regard as he was sent off the 8/13 favourite on his debut under Rules in a maiden hurdle over this course and distance last month. An Tobar justified that support in style with a hugely impressive success, winning with much more in hand than the margin of four and a quarter lengths might suggest after leading on the bridle early in the straight and drawing clear with plenty still in the tank. This is a big step up in grade for the exciting An Tobar, but he was given the Timeform Large P following his debut effort, marking him out as one capable of significant improvement, and he could prove up to the task.

The Timeform Flag Foxy Girl - 15:10 Fairyhouse Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Foxy Girl made a promising start for Henry de Bromhead last season and she shaped well when third on her handicap debut on her reappearance at Down Royal a few weeks ago. Foxy Girl, who was wearing a hood for the first time, settled better than she had when eighth in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, but she was caught further back than ideal and got going too late to challenge. She stayed on in promising fashion, though, marking herself out as one to note in handicaps, and she ought to give another good account after a 2 lb rise in the weights. The continued excellent form of the De Bromhead yard is also in her favour.