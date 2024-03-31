Horse racing tips for Fairyhouse on Easter Monday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Easter Monday.

The Ratings Choice Zarak The Brave - 15:50 Fairyhouse

Zarak The Brave is unproven beyond two miles but he has the strongest form on offer in this Grade 2 event and arrives on the back of a light campaign so he appeals as the one to beat if seeing out the longer trip (was a respectable third at Auteuil on his only previous attempt at around two and a half miles). Zarak The Brave was a talented juvenile hurdler last season, notably finishing runner-up behind Lossiemouth in the Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival, and he raised his game further to win the ultra-competitive Galway Handicap Hurdle in August. He also showed smart form when winning the Limestone Lad Hurdle with a bit in hand on his return from a break at Naas in January and ran creditably when fourth in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. He is 2 lb clear of Thedevilscoachman (who disappointed last time) on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures and 6 lb ahead of Brewin'upastorm who is next on the ratings list.

The Big Improver Nick Rockett - 17:00 Fairyhouse

Nick Rockett showed run-by-run improvement in bumpers and over hurdles last season, signing off with an impressive 15-length success in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at this meeting. He has also proved progressive over fences this season and has improved his Timeform rating on each outing, for all he had to settle for second behind American Mike in a Grade 2 at Navan last time when the pair pulled clear in a good time. Nick Rockett coped well with that first try at three miles, offering hope he will stay further, and he remains with untapped potential having already shown smart form after only three starts over fences.

The Timeform Flag D Art D Art - 14:05 Fairyhouse Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

D Art D Art was notably strong in the betting on his handicap debut at Gowran Park last month and he shaped better than the result would suggest in fourth as a mistake at the final flight possibly cost him a couple of places. A jumping error had also hindered D Art D Art when runner-up at Down Royal on his previous outing but he's essentially an accurate jumper on the whole and he impressed in that department when getting off the mark over hurdles at Cork three starts ago. His latest effort was over two and a half miles, but he won over two miles at Cork and should cope well with dropping back in trip here. The way he shaped last time suggests he's on a fair mark and he remains capable of better if avoiding errors.