Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Timeform flags and horses to follow

Horse racing tips for Fairyhouse on Easter Monday

By Timeform
14:57 · SUN March 31, 2024

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Easter Monday.

The Ratings Choice

Zarak The Brave - 15:50 Fairyhouse

Zarak The Brave is unproven beyond two miles but he has the strongest form on offer in this Grade 2 event and arrives on the back of a light campaign so he appeals as the one to beat if seeing out the longer trip (was a respectable third at Auteuil on his only previous attempt at around two and a half miles).

Zarak The Brave was a talented juvenile hurdler last season, notably finishing runner-up behind Lossiemouth in the Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival, and he raised his game further to win the ultra-competitive Galway Handicap Hurdle in August.

He also showed smart form when winning the Limestone Lad Hurdle with a bit in hand on his return from a break at Naas in January and ran creditably when fourth in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. He is 2 lb clear of Thedevilscoachman (who disappointed last time) on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures and 6 lb ahead of Brewin'upastorm who is next on the ratings list.

https://amzn.to/3TDs0M2

The Big Improver

Nick Rockett - 17:00 Fairyhouse

Nick Rockett showed run-by-run improvement in bumpers and over hurdles last season, signing off with an impressive 15-length success in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at this meeting.

He has also proved progressive over fences this season and has improved his Timeform rating on each outing, for all he had to settle for second behind American Mike in a Grade 2 at Navan last time when the pair pulled clear in a good time.

Nick Rockett coped well with that first try at three miles, offering hope he will stay further, and he remains with untapped potential having already shown smart form after only three starts over fences.

The Timeform Flag

D Art D Art - 14:05 Fairyhouse

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

D Art D Art was notably strong in the betting on his handicap debut at Gowran Park last month and he shaped better than the result would suggest in fourth as a mistake at the final flight possibly cost him a couple of places.

A jumping error had also hindered D Art D Art when runner-up at Down Royal on his previous outing but he's essentially an accurate jumper on the whole and he impressed in that department when getting off the mark over hurdles at Cork three starts ago. His latest effort was over two and a half miles, but he won over two miles at Cork and should cope well with dropping back in trip here.

The way he shaped last time suggests he's on a fair mark and he remains capable of better if avoiding errors.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo