Timeform highlight their best bets at Epsom on Saturday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Prosperous Voyage - 14:10 Epsom

Prosperous Voyage was below form after seven months off when finishing only fifth in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket last time, the going softer than she'd encountered previously and perhaps not suitable. Back on better ground at Epsom, Prosperous Voyage is worth giving the benefit of the doubt and it will be no surprise if she is back to looking like the smart filly she was as a three-year-old. Runner-up in the 1000 Guineas, when beaten just a neck behind Cachet, she went on to gain a deserved Group One success in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket’s July Festival, claiming the notable scalp of Inspiral as she made virtually all to win by a length and three-quarters. A maiden winner at this course as a two-year-old, Prosperous Voyage is very much the one to beat in this Group Three if bouncing back to her best. For context, she is 2 lb clear of her main form rival, Potapova, on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so it looks a good opportunity for to resume winning ways before stepping back up in grade.

The GREATEST Derby winners since 1970

The Big Improver Fox Journey – 15:55 Epsom

Fox Journey failed to get off the mark in three starts as a two-year-old, but he proved a totally different proposition after six months off when making a successful handicap debut at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago, clearly relishing the step up to a mile and a quarter. Never far away under good-value claimer Harry Davies, Fox Journey was one of the first to be pushed along, but there was plenty to like about the way he asserted having gradually built up a head of steam, drawing right away inside the final furlong to win by two and three-quarter lengths. He was chased home by a fairly reliable sort and the first two pulled a little way clear of the rest. That suggests Fox Journey was full value for a 9 lb rise in the weights and there should be lots more to come from him given his unexposed profile. With Davies doing the steering once again, Fox Journey is fancied to make it two from two in handicaps for Sir Michael Stoute, who has his team in good nick (83% of horses running to form).

"I couldn't go near Auguste Rodin" | Tips and best bets for the Derby at Epsom 2023

The Timeform Flag Clarendon House – 15:20 Epsom Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated

The Robert Cowell team was out of sorts for much of last season, but Clarendon House was one horse from the yard who emerged from it with lots of credit, proving himself a smart sprinter blessed with plenty of early speed. That ought to stand him in good stead in the "Dash" Handicap and his reappearance at York's Dante Festival was a run full of promise. He impressed with how he went through the race, travelling as well as any in mid-division, but his lack of a recent outing seemed to take its toll late on as he faded in the final 100 yards to pass the post three lengths behind the winner. Clarendon House certainly showed enough to suggest he is on a workable mark, so it's surprising that the handicapper dropped him 2 lb on the back of that run. Likely to be much closer to form with that behind him, he is one to keep on the right side now faced with a test which should be right up his street.