Horse racing tips for Epsom and Doncaster on Friday

By Timeform
18:41 · THU June 01, 2023

Timeform highlight their best bets at Epsom and Doncaster on Friday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice

Holguin - 17:10 Epsom

Holguin found only Cold Case too good for him in the Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar on his final start last season and he’s only been beaten a neck on both outings this year.

Holguin is still to add to his debut success at Newbury last season but his narrow defeat when taking on older horses in a listed race at Haydock last time was his best effort yet and makes him the one to beat back against fellow three-year-olds in the Surrey Stakes.

He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted by at least 6 lb based on the improved form he showed when edged out late on by Group 1 winner Angel Bleu at Haydock.

The Big Improver

Bravura - 20:15 Doncaster

Bravura has the classic profile of a Sir Mark Prescott three-year-old stepping up in trip for his handicap debut and looks sure to be very well suited by moving up to a mile and a half after three runs over seven furlongs and a mile.

As a half-brother to St Leger runner-up Midas Touch among numerous winners, Bravura is open to plenty of improvement now that he’s having his stamina tested properly for the first time.

He came on plenty for his debut late last year when runner-up in a maiden at Lingfield in January, and while he wasn’t in the same form at Southwell later in the month that did the job of qualifying him for handicaps. An opening BHA mark of 75 may well prove to underestimate him.

The Timeform Flag

Bookmark - 20:50 Doncaster

Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Bookmark looked unlucky not to win at Wolverhampton last month as she was going well when caught in a pocket from over two furlongs out and conceded first run as a result. Bookmark kept on strongly when in the clear but just failed to get the verdict, ultimately going down by only a head and a nose in third.

She looks well treated after edging up just 1 lb for that eye-catching effort - she is still 3 lb below her last winning mark - and it's worth noting she has won two of her three starts over this course and distance.

Ace apprentice Billy Loughnane, who got a good tune out of her last time when aboard for the first time, retains the ride.

