Horse racing tips for Doncaster on Thursday

Check out Timeform's top-rated horse for every race at Doncaster on day one of the St Leger Festival, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

At-a-glance guide

1.15 - Meriel Tufnell Apprentice Handicap">1.15 Meriel Tufnell Apprentice Handicap Timeform top-rated: Rambuso Creek (3 lb clear) Pace Forecast : Very Strong Draw Bias : Favours Low Specific Pace Hint : The prospects of SPEEDACUS rather than RAMBUSO CREEK will almost certainly be decreased if the pace is as unrelenting as is forecast. Individual Price Hint : STRONG JOHNSON traded at a quarter or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time out.

1.50 - British Stallion Studs EBF 'Carrie Red' Fillies' Nursery Timeform top-rated: Chic Colombine (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast : Strong Draw Bias : N/A Specific Pace Hint : This trip and track usually see prominent racers having the upper hand and though the forecast pace is a strong one it should still favour BELLARCHI over CHIC COLOMBINE on this occasion. Individual Price Hint : GRANNY BUDGIE will probably be steadied off the lead so given the projected pace forecast isn't one to write off early given her record of winning after trading much higher than Betfair SP.

2.25 - Weatherbys Scientific 300,000 2-Y-O Stakes (GBB Race) Timeform top-rated: Dragon Leader (7 lb clear) Pace Forecast : Very Strong Draw Bias : N/A Specific Pace Hint : DRAGON LEADER will be a popular selection and shouldn’t be concerned by any pace scenario. Individual Price Hint : DRAGON LEADER is right up there on the short list he has traded on average in-running at 0.00% of his Betfair SP during his career to date.

3.00 - Betfred May Hill Stakes (Fillies' Group 2) (Str) Timeform top-rated: Darnation (3 lb clear) Pace Forecast : Very Strong Draw Bias : N/A Specific Pace Hint : The forecast unrelenting pace will probably work against DARNATION (IRE) while advancing the chances of LES BLEUS. Individual Price Hint : DARNATION traded at least twice her starting Betfair SP when successful last time out.

3.35 - Betfred Park Hill Fillies' Stakes (Fillies' And Mares' Group 2) Timeform top-rated: Sumo Sam (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast : Strong Draw Bias : Favours High Specific Pace Hint : Those that race towards the rear at this trip here are usually the ones to focus on and a strongly run race will aid CHING SHIH at the likely expense of SUMO SAM. Individual Price Hint : CHING SHIH was beaten last time out when trading at a quarter or less of her starting Betfair SP.

4.10 - Hippo Bamboo Wipes Handicap Timeform top-rated: Sisyphus Strength (2 lb clear) Pace Forecast : Weak Draw Bias : N/A Specific Pace Hint : The suspicion the gallop won’t be end to end is probably bad news for SISYPHUS STRENGTH but good news for KINGFISHER KING. Individual Price Hint : BURGLAR can be expected to race prominently but even given how things seem likely to pan out has a record of getting turned over after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

4.45 - Winners Wear Skopes Menswear Handicap Timeform top-rated: El Jasor (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast : Even Draw Bias : N/A Specific Pace Hint : Statistics show that prominent racers are generally disadvantaged at this trip here but with no end-to-end gallop looking likely that ought to mean EL JASOR probably won’t be as well placed as CRYSTAL DELIGHT. Individual Price Hint : CRYSTAL DELIGHT is likely to take up a prominent position but despite how things promise to unfold has been turned over before after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

5.20 - Chique Boutique Doncaster Specialists In Racewear Nursery Timeform top-rated: Mafnood (3 lb clear) Pace Forecast : Very Weak Draw Bias : N/A Specific Pace Hint : A slowly-run race should suit those ridden prominently and CUBAN SLIDE ought to be better placed than SPANISH BLAZE in view of that. Individual Price Hint : NELLIE LEYLAX was successful last time out when trading at twice or more his starting Betfair SP.

The Ratings Choice Dragon Leader - 2.25 Doncaster

Dragon Leader has won all three starts to date, well backed and overcoming inexperience to make a winning debut over six furlongs at Salisbury in June, and again all the rage in the betting when following up under a penalty over the same course and distance in August. He showed much improved form when completing a hat-trick in a valuable sales race at York last time, much sharper than previously throughout the race, showing plenty of speed and ability to dominate a big field. Dragon Leader readily opened up in the closing stages in the style of a smart prospect, looking a pattern performer in the making, so he makes plenty of appeal on these terms in pursuit of another big pot - he is 7 lb clear of his nearest rival on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and still has the 'p' attached to his rating, denoting he is open to further improvement.

Dragon Leader is out on his own

The Big Improver Darnation - 3.00 Doncaster

Darnation has an attractive pedigree - she is out of an unraced half-sister to 1000 Guineas winner Blue Bunting - and she made an encouraging start to her career when third at Haydock in July. She left her debut form well behind when bolting up in softer ground at Thirsk three weeks later, dominant throughout and stretching 10 lengths clear of the runner-up who franked the form by winning next time. Darnation was strong in the betting when following up in the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last time, again given a positive ride and finding plenty in the closing stages when challenged to be well on top at the line. That was in heavy ground, so she is clearly effective in testing conditions, and she is expected to relish the step up to a mile now. There should be even more improvement in her and conditions are likely to be in her favour. The Timeform Flag Rambuso Creek - 1.15 Doncaster Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Rambuso Creek hasn't won for over a year, but he has caught the eye on his last two starts at Pontefract since returning from a short break and is now just 2 lb higher than his last winning mark. He confirmed himself back in form returned to six furlongs last time, unlucky not to finish closer, dropped out from a wide draw and encountering some trouble when mounting his challenge entering the final furlong. Rambuso Creek ran on all the way to the line once in the clear, leaving the impression he is ready to strike, so he remains a horse to keep on the right side.