Horse racing tips for Doncaster on Friday

Check out Timeform's top-rated horse for every race at Doncaster on day two of the St Leger Festival, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

At-a-glance guide

1.15 - Coopers Marquees EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes Timeform top-rated: Circe (9lb clear) Pace Forecast: Even Draw Bias: N/A Specific Pace Hint: CIRCE has a decent chance at the weights and shouldn’t be inconvenienced by any pace scenario. Individual Price Hint: CIRCE traded at a quarter or less of her starting Betfair SP when beaten on her most recent outing.

1.50 - Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes (Listed) Timeform top-rated: Dancing Gemini (3lb clear) Pace Forecast: Very Strong Draw Bias: N/A Specific Pace Hint: The likelihood the pace will be very strong from start to finish will almost certainly shift the advantage away from GUSHING GOLD towards DANCING GEMINI. Individual Price Hint: ICE MAX touched an in-running high at least twice his starting Betfair SP when winning on his latest outing.

2.25 - Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes (Group 2) Timeform top-rated: Valiant Force (1lb clear) Pace Forecast: Extreme Draw Bias: N/A Specific Pace Hint: The expectation that there will be no let up in the pace seems very likely to tip the scales away from INQUISITIVELY in favour of VALIANT FORCE. Individual Price Hint: MALC will probably be steadied off the lead so in view of the probable pace scenario seems likely to trade a fair bit higher than Betfair SP as he has done before when successful.

3.00 - Betfred Doncaster Cup Stakes (Group 2) Timeform top-rated: Trueshan (3lb clear) Pace Forecast: Very Weak Draw Bias: N/A Specific Pace Hint: This race promises to be run at a fairly sedate gallop which would be a negative for TRUESHAN in contrast to SWEET WILLIAM. Individual Price Hint: SWEET WILLIAM was beaten last time out when trading at a quarter or less of his starting Betfair SP.

3.35 - Betfred Mallard Handicap Timeform top-rated: The Goat (1lb clear) Pace Forecast: Even Draw Bias: N/A Specific Pace Hint: Lots of things point to the pace likely to be an even one at a trip and track where hold-up horses are normally favoured so that is unlikely to the advantage of BAGUE D'OR but will probably suit ISLAND BRAVE. Individual Price Hint: THE GOAT traded at 50% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time out.

4.10 - British EBF Ruby Anniversary Premier Fillies' Handicap Timeform top-rated: Cherry (1lb clear) Pace Forecast: Very Weak Draw Bias: N/A Specific Pace Hint: It's fair to expect that the pace will be very steady so despite the trip and track usually favouring hold-up horses REINA DEL MAR might not get the rub of the green whereas CHERRY probably will. Individual Price Hint: CHERRY can be expected to race prominently but despite the anticipated pace forecast has lost out before after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

4.45 - Doncaster Groundworks Reinforcements Handicap Timeform top-rated: Baradar (1lb clear) Pace Forecast: Very Strong Draw Bias: N/A Specific Pace Hint: The assumption that the pace is likely to be very strong at a trip and track where those up with the pace usually do well severely lessens confidence in LETHAL LEVI in this instance but not RHYTHM MASTER. Individual Price Hint: IT JUST TAKES TIME will probably be reined back early on so in view of how the race promises to develop isn't one to write off early given his record of winning after trading much higher than Betfair SP.

5.20 - Hippo Clean Edge Masking Tape Confined Nursery Timeform top-rated: Succession (8lb clear) Pace Forecast: Strong Draw Bias: Favours Low Specific Pace Hint: SUCCESSION has a good chance on form and shouldn’t be troubled by any pace scenario. Individual Price Hint: SUCCESSION makes a lot of appeal he has traded on average in-running at 32.00% of his Betfair SP during his career to date.

The Ratings Choice Succession - 5.20 Doncaster

Returning from three months off, Succession left his previous form behind when filling the runner-up spot on his nursery debut at Wolverhampton last week, certainly showing enough to suggest he is capable of winning a similar event when everything falls right. He was beaten just a length at the line and that was despite showing signs of greenness in the latter stages, notably when jumping a false patch of ground close home. Trained by Clive Cox, who has his team in good nick (75% of horses running to form), Succession pulled nicely clear of the rest at Wolverhampton and is very much the one to beat on that display from an unchanged mark. For context, he is 8lb clear of his main form rival, Blue Prince, on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Circe - 1.15 Doncaster

Circe shaped with plenty of encouragement when finishing third on her debut at Sandown a couple of weeks ago, travelling fluently in a prominent position and ultimately faring best of the newcomers as she kept on well to pass the post only three lengths behind the winner. That form comfortably sets the standard here on weight-adjusted figures and the small 'p' attached to her rating denotes that is sure to improve with the run under her belt. A couple of interesting debutants feature among the opposition in this fillies' maiden, but Circe is fancied to put her experience to good use to open her account at the second attempt for Richard Hannon, who also has his team firing on all cylinders (77% of horses running to form).

The Timeform Flag Persuasion - 4.45 Doncaster Flag: Horse In Focus

Persuasion has really hit top form for David and Nicola Barron on his last couple of starts, first ending a long losing run at Thirsk at the beginning of this month and then looking unlucky not to follow up when filling the runner-up spot at Haydock a week later. He was beaten just a head on the last occasion having conceded first run to the winner, doing his best to peg that rival back in the final furlong but never quite managing to get on terms. Clearly thriving again, Persuasion is only 1lb higher in the weights today and remains one to be interested in as he tries to gain compensation for what happened at Haydock, with the booking of Ryan Moore this time very much catching the eye.