Horse racing tips for Doncaster, Chester and Lingfield on Saturday

Check out Timeform's top-rated horse for every race at Doncaster on day three of the St Leger Festival, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note from across the tracks.

13:50 - Betfred Champagne Stakes (Group 2) Timeform top-rated: Rosallion (13 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Very weak Draw Bias: N/A Specific Pace Hint: However the race pans out shouldn’t bother ROSALLION (IRE) who many will see as the one to concentrate on. Individual Price Hint: IBERIAN (IRE) went under 50% of his starting Betfair SP when turned over last time out.

14:25 - Betfred Portland (Heritage Handicap) Timeform top-rated: Kimngrace (2 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Strong Draw Bias: Strongly Against Low Specific Pace Hint: The predicted strong pace shouldn’t downgrade expectations for SIGNIFICANTLY instead of KIMNGRACE (IRE) as those racing prominently usually have the best of it here. Individual Price Hint: MAKANAH traded at 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time out.

15:00 - Betfred Park Stakes (Group 2) Timeform top-rated: Spycatcher (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Weak Draw Bias: N/A Specific Pace Hint: The probable steady pace should boost the prospects of AUDIENCE rather than JUMBY (IRE). Individual Price Hint: AUDIENCE can be expected to race prominently but despite how the race promises to develop has been beaten before after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

15:35 - Betfred St Leger Stakes (Group 1) Timeform top-rated: Continuous (5 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Even Draw Bias: Favours High Specific Pace Hint: Those dropped out in rear have a better record than those ridden up with the pace at this trip here but the forecast pace isn’t particularly strong so that could well work against CONTINUOUS (JPN) in favour of GREGORY. Individual Price Hint: TOWER OF LONDON (IRE) was beaten last time out when trading at 25% or less of his Betfair SP.

16:10 - PJ Towey Construction Handicap Timeform top-rated: Akhu Najla (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Very weak Draw Bias: N/A Specific Pace Hint: It seems pretty clear the pace is likely to be steady so despite this trip and track combination usually favouring hold-up horses things probably won’t help LIGHTENING COMPANY (IRE) but should help SIMPLY SONDHEIM (IRE). Individual Price Hint: LA YAKEL is likely to be one of those prominent early but despite how the race promises to develop has been turned over before after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

16:45 - British EBF 40th Anniversary Maiden Stakes Timeform top-rated: Deira Mile (4 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Weak Draw Bias: N/A Specific Pace Hint: The expected steady pace should favour DEIRA MILE (IRE) over OTTO FLASH (IRE). Individual Price Hint: REDHOT WHISPER (IRE) hit an in-running low under half his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.

17:20 - Hippo Pro 3 Sealant Handicap Timeform top-rated: Millebosc (2 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Even Draw Bias: Favours mid Specific Pace Hint: The predicted contested but not overly strong pace should help EMPIRESTATEOFMIND (IRE) more than PISANELLO (IRE). Individual Price Hint: EMPIRESTATEOFMIND (IRE) usually races prominently but even considering the probable pace scenario has disappointed before after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

The Ratings Choice Continuous - 15:35 Doncaster

Continuous had to settle for second behind King of Steel in a steadily-run edition of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, failing to match the winner's impressive turn of foot, but he raised his game to win the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York last month. The Great Voltigeur was run at a stronger gallop than the King Edward VII which suited Continuous who came home strongly to win by three and three-quarter lengths, showing very smart form in the process. That earned Continuous a Timeform rating which places him 5 lb clear of his St Leger rivals and his strength at the finish at York suggests that he'll cope with this longer trip.

The Big Improver Due For Luck - 15:52 Chester

Due For Luck created a good impression when making a successful start to his career at Carlisle in June and he built on that to defy a penalty at Ripon last month. Due For Luck impressed with how strongly he travelled at Ripon and it was also notable how well he responded to pressure to edge out a promising debutant. He enters handicap company from a fair opening mark, especially as the way he travelled at Ripon last time suggests there should be more to come. He also has the benefit of the inside draw.

The Timeform Flag Artisan Dancer - 14:33 Lingfield Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Artisan Dancer bounced back from some disappointing displays to get off the mark at Southwell last month and he did well to follow up at Chelmsford last time having been held up in a race run at a steady gallop. Artisan Dancer picked up strongly in the straight to score by a neck, and the closing sectional he recorded there suggests that his effort can be upgraded. He still looks well treated following another 4 lb rise in the weights and can cope with this further step up in trip to complete the hat-trick.