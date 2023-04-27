Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note on day three of the Punchestown Festival.

The Ratings Choice Ballyburn – 19:45 Punchestown

Willie Mullins saddles five in the concluding bumper for horses which haven’t won more than one such race so it looks significant that Patrick Mullins has opted to partner Ballyburn from among a choice of possible mounts. A brother to several other bumper winners, notably Noble Endeavour who went on to be a very smart chaser for Gordon Elliott, winning the Paddy Power Chase, Ballyburn looked a very good prospect when making a winning debut at Punchestown in February, showing good speed for one bred to stay well. Ridden prominently and taking a strong hold, Ballyburn stayed on to lead to lead in the final hundred yards and was well on top at the finish, having two and a quarter lengths to spare over the Elliott newcomer Quantum Storm. The fifth from that race, Great Universe, has won since and takes him on again here. Also the winner of his only start in points last October, Ballyburn heads the Timeform ratings, with the ‘p’ underlining that he’s fully expected to improve, and he looks an exciting prospect.

The Big Improver Douglas Talking – 16:15 Punchestown

The Grand National-winning team of Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox can take the prize for this two-mile handicap chase back to Scotland with progressive seven-year-old Douglas Talking. A bold-jumping front-runner, Douglas Talking hasn’t stopped progressing since going over fences last term and has won five of his eight completed starts in chases, including handicaps at Ayr and Sandown earlier this year. He went with enthusiasm at Sandown, jumping superbly over that tricky chase course and cruising clear to win by thirteen lengths. Off a 10 lb higher mark, Douglas Talking then ran a fine race in defeat in the much more competitive Red Rum Handicap Chase at Aintree last time where his jumping was again a major asset. Forcing a brisk pace, he was still powering along in front turning for home and looked in control two out only to edge left as his lead was reduced approaching the last. While he couldn’t shake off Dancing On My Own and was worn down in the last fifty yards to be beaten a length and a half, Douglas Talking nonetheless finished clear of the rest, enhancing his standing still further. A real powerhouse on looks, Douglas Talking has further progress in him and is sure to make another bold bid from the front.

The Timeform Flag Queen Jane – 19:10 Punchestown Timeform Top Rated, Horse In Focus