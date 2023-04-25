Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note on day one of the Punchestown Festival.

The Ratings Choice Vital Island – 19:10 Punchestown

Vital Island is a regular in this race and he’s acquitted himself really well in the last two renewals, first filling the runner-up spot in 2021 and then showing a good attitude to go one place better 12 months ago when holding off the late thrust of favourite Good Bye Sam by half a length. On his only start under Rules this season Vital Island ran a cracker when finishing fifth in a similar event here in November. He looked to have little change at the weights and was sent off at 100/1, but the fact he was beaten only nine lengths behind the high-class Delta Work suggests he remains as good as ever at the age of 11. That form certainly sets the standard here on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings – Vital Island is 7 lb clear of his main form rival, Michael’s Pick – and the defending champion must be considered very much the one to beat having confirmed himself in good nick with a couple of point wins in recent weeks.

The Big Improver Merlin Giant – 16:50 Punchestown

Trained by Emmet Mullins, Merlin Giant is very unexposed in the context of this race after just four starts over hurdles, but he proved he can cope with the hustle and bustle of a big-field handicap when last seen winning at Fairyhouse in December, showing useful form with the promise of more to come. In a race where the leader raced well clear of the chasing pack, Merlin Giant was always ideally positioned in third and from three out he began to make steady headway on the bridle. The official winning margin was two and a half lengths as he quickened clear on the run to the line, looking to have a bit up his sleeve and almost certainly value for extra. This will be tougher following a 13 lb hike in the weights, but Merlin Giant is the type to go on improving for a while longer yet. He’s seemingly been kept for this since Fairyhouse and his astute connections have clearly taken the view that he could still be one step ahead of the handicapper.

The Timeform Flag Journey With Me – 18:35 Punchestown Horse In Focus

Journey With Me has made an encouraging start to his chasing career and his latest victory in a Grade Three at Naas was achieved in the style of one destined for bigger and better things, particularly at longer trips. Sent straight to the front by Rachael Blackmore, Journey With Me wasn’t fluent at the fifth last, but he jumped well otherwise and quickly asserted on the approach to the final flight, ultimately winning by three lengths in totally dominant fashion. The way he finished the race suggests the step up to three miles today could eke out more improvement and the fact he’s missed the other big spring festivals won’t do him any harm, either. Indeed, that freshness angle could just give Journey With Me the edge over the likes of Sir Gerhard and Appreciate It, who have achieved a similar level of form but need to bounce back after hard races at both Cheltenham and Fairyhouse.