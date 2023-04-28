Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note on day four of the Punchestown Festival.

The Ratings Choice Monbeg Park – 19:10 Punchestown

Monbeg Park proved something of a revelation when running over two miles for the first time as a hurdler in a big-field handicap at Fairyhouse earlier this month, impressing with the way he travelled and showing significant improvement only to lose the race in the stewards' room. Settled in mid-division in the early stages, Monbeg Park made smooth headway after three out and was produced to lead at the next. From there he stuck to his task well to pass the post half a length in front of Risk Belle, but not without impeding that rival as she drew upsides on the run-in, interference which was deemed significant enough for the placings to be reversed. Either way, Monbeg Park was full value for a useful performance and that form comfortably sets the standard now back in novice company. For context, he is 10 lb clear of the other eight runners on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings, while the fact he remains totally unexposed at this trip suggests he may yet have more to offer.

The Big Improver So Scottish – 16:15 Punchestown

So Scottish seemed to have loads going for him in the Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last time – especially the return to an intermediate trip – and he again shaped well despite failing to play a major part in the finish, ultimately weakening to pass the post around 10 lengths behind the winner. That was his first start for four months and his lack of a recent run possibly found him out late on after he'd threatened to throw down a serious challenge entering the straight. He was also keener than ideal in the early stages and a combination of those two factors can't have helped his cause in a race run in testing conditions. Still low mileage after just four starts over fences, So Scottish is likely to leave that form well behind in time and a mark of 138 looks workable in the short term. He's certainly in the right hands with Emmet Mullins and this valuable heat looks an ideal opportunity for him to make amends for his defeat when well fancied at Cheltenham.

The Timeform Flag Impervious – 16:50 Punchestown Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Impervious maintained her unbeaten record over fences with an authoritative success in the Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last time, beating four of today’s rivals and proving herself the best in this division full stop despite still being a novice. After a rare mistake at the second, Impervious tanked through the rest of the race on the bridle before being eased to the front two out. She briefly lost the lead when slower away from the last than the runner-up, Allegorie de Vassy, but it didn’t take her long to re-establish her dominance, quickening clear in the final furlong to land the spoils by two and a half lengths. That form leaves Impervious 3 lb clear of Allegorie de Vassy on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings and that rival needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort when beaten even more comprehensively in a Listed mares’ event at Fairyhouse last time. Crucially, Impervious also has a small ‘p’ attached to her rating – denoting that she is likely to progress further as a chaser – so she is very hard to oppose as she tries to make it five from five in this sphere for Colm Murphy, who has his team in rude health (83% of horses running to form).