The Ratings Choice Iato's Angel - 19:30 Nottingham

Iato's Angel coped well with testing conditions and showed improved form to beat a subsequent winner at Redcar on her penultimate start and she then took another step forward when chasing home a lightly-raced and progressive filly at Musselburgh recently, pulling eight and a half lengths clear of the third. Iato's Angel stuck to her task well over a mile at Musselburgh and should be suited by stepping back up in trip here (she won over a mile and a quarter at Redcar), while she is obviously well treated off the same mark as last time. The in-form Iato's Angel heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by at least 6 lb and has plenty in her favour, including the assistance of James Doyle in the saddle (his booking has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag).

The Big Improver Novel Legend - 16:55 Chester

Novel Legend progressed well when upped in trip towards the end of last season and he has continued on an upward curve this term, winning both outings. A steady gallop on his return at Kempton masked Novel Legend's superiority to an extent, but he was presented with a stiffer examination of stamina on heavy ground at Newbury last time and he relished the test, showing improved form to forge six lengths clear of the runner-up who was a further nine lengths ahead of the third. Novel Legend has now won three of his last four starts and the way he stayed on at Newbury last time - over two miles and half a furlong - suggests that he will have no problem with this two-furlong longer trip. There should be even more to come from this progressive stayer who looks well treated under a 3 lb penalty - he is at least 2 lb clear on Timeform's figures - and who is proven on testing ground and around this course (he won here last season).

The Timeform Flag Boardman - 13:30 Chester Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Boardman shaped nicely when keeping on well into fifth from an unpromising position at Haydock a couple of weeks ago and that effort should have left him spot on for this assignment. Boardman goes well around Chester and has two course-and-distance wins to his name, while he shaped better than the result would suggest when a close-up fifth in this event last season as he fared best of those drawn high after impressing with how well he travelled. He is drawn better this season and is only 2 lb above his last winning mark so he looks set to launch a bold bid.