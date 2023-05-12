Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Chester and Nottingham on Friday.
Iato's Angel coped well with testing conditions and showed improved form to beat a subsequent winner at Redcar on her penultimate start and she then took another step forward when chasing home a lightly-raced and progressive filly at Musselburgh recently, pulling eight and a half lengths clear of the third.
Iato's Angel stuck to her task well over a mile at Musselburgh and should be suited by stepping back up in trip here (she won over a mile and a quarter at Redcar), while she is obviously well treated off the same mark as last time.
The in-form Iato's Angel heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by at least 6 lb and has plenty in her favour, including the assistance of James Doyle in the saddle (his booking has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag).
Novel Legend progressed well when upped in trip towards the end of last season and he has continued on an upward curve this term, winning both outings.
A steady gallop on his return at Kempton masked Novel Legend's superiority to an extent, but he was presented with a stiffer examination of stamina on heavy ground at Newbury last time and he relished the test, showing improved form to forge six lengths clear of the runner-up who was a further nine lengths ahead of the third.
Novel Legend has now won three of his last four starts and the way he stayed on at Newbury last time - over two miles and half a furlong - suggests that he will have no problem with this two-furlong longer trip.
There should be even more to come from this progressive stayer who looks well treated under a 3 lb penalty - he is at least 2 lb clear on Timeform's figures - and who is proven on testing ground and around this course (he won here last season).
Boardman shaped nicely when keeping on well into fifth from an unpromising position at Haydock a couple of weeks ago and that effort should have left him spot on for this assignment.
Boardman goes well around Chester and has two course-and-distance wins to his name, while he shaped better than the result would suggest when a close-up fifth in this event last season as he fared best of those drawn high after impressing with how well he travelled.
He is drawn better this season and is only 2 lb above his last winning mark so he looks set to launch a bold bid.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org