Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and flag horse at Cheltenham on Friday.

The Ratings Choice Al Afadil - 13:35 Cheltenham

Afadil made a bright start to his hurdling career with two seamless victories at Taunton and Musselburgh, both of which he won with more in hand than the official margin suggests. He wasn't in the same form at Haydock after, but that was his third run in quick succession, and he had to run there to be qualified for the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival. Afadil went on to shape better than the bare result on his handicap debut in the Fred Winter, left with too much to do and never able to get seriously involved. However, he proved himself on a good mark when runner-up to a surprise winner - also his stablemate - at Ascot next time and deservedly got back to winning ways in an open, big-field handicap at Ayr on his final start, taking advantage of the 8 lb allowance he got switched to open company, but proving a class apart above all. There should be even more to come from this unexposed four-year-old having been raised just 6 lb for that success and he tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while his trainer has also earmarked a crack at the Greatwood Hurdle back at this course next month, so a big run is expected.

The Big Improver El Elefante - 14:45 Cheltenham

El Elefante made a good impression in bumpers last season, winning both of her starts at Musselburgh and Perth, but this ex-pointer - who is also a half-sister to the yard's useful Snake Roll - was always going to come into her own once sent jumping, and she could hardly have made a better impression when making a winning start in a novice hurdle back at Perth last month. She was the sole British representative in the contest and made light of testing conditions, but the manner in which she brushed aside a field containing three previous winners in this sphere marks her out as well above-average. El Elefante won by 24 lengths on that occasion and didn't appear to come out of third gear, ridden prominently before taking up the running after jumping the fifth flight and drawing clear on the bridle soon after. She clearly has a big engine and looks destined for even better things, while she is entitled to progress a fair bit from that effort, too.

The Timeform Flag Kamsinas - 15:55 Cheltenham Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

Kamsinas won his sole starts in points and arrived with a reputation on his Rules debut, sent off odds-on for a bumper at Kelso in November last year, but he didn't get a chance to show what he could do, brought down just as the race was taking shape. He landed the odds at the same course on his next start in February, winning only by a neck but having a fair bit more in hand at the line than that margin suggests. Kamsinas was found out under a penalty next time, but he looked a bright prospect on his return to action when making a winning start over hurdles at Worcester a fortnight ago, tanking along in rear and moving into the race like a horse who has plenty more to offer. This represents a stiffer test, but he represents an in-form trainer who likes to target this meeting with his better horses and he arrives with plenty of potential.