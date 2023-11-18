Horse racing tips for Cheltenham on Sunday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a handicap hotshot at Cheltenham on Sunday.

The Ratings Choice Brechin Castle - 16:00 Cheltenham

As you might expect for a listed bumper, there are plenty of unexposed potential improvers in here but the ones who have achieved the most so far are Brechin Castle and Moon Chime. Brechin Castle heads Timeform's weight-adjusted figures by 2 lb from Moon Chime, who is a further 4 lb clear of the rest, after making a deeply impressive debut under Rules at Sedgefield last month. Irish point winner Brechin Castle was well backed on his bumper debut and looked a very good prospect in drawing 16 lengths clear strikingly quickly. He ran to a high level for a debutant and looks the one to beat in this stronger bumper.

The Big Improver Tellherthename - 13:10 Cheltenham

Tellherthename fetched £200,000 after winning his only start in an Irish point and he made an encouraging start to his career under Rules when runner-up at Ascot a couple of weeks ago. Tellherthename was sent off second favourite at Ascot behind another point graduate and he made that market leader dig deep, losing out by just a nose with the pair 13 lengths clear of the remainder. He is likely to progress with that experience under his belt and gets the vote to get off the mark.

The Handicap Hotshot City Chief - 14:20 Cheltenham

City Chief showed useful form over hurdles in the 2021/22 season, winning a maiden at Hereford and a handicap at Ayr, and he raised his game over fences last term, landing a novice handicap at Hereford and the Grade 2 Towton Novices' Chase at Wetherby. His jumping let him down when bidding to complete the hat-trick on his final start of the season at Ayr in April but that was on faster ground than he had previously encountered and in a strongly run race, so he may have been taken slightly out of his comfort zone. Stamina seems to be a strong suit for City Chief and he looks likely to relish the step up in trip here.