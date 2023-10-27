Horse racing tips for Cheltenham on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and handicap hotshot at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Blueking d'Oroux - 13:50 Cheltenham

Blueking d'Oroux flopped on his first couple of starts for Paul Nicholls but he proved a completely different proposition after undergoing a breathing operation, winning a valuable juvenile handicap at Ascot in April before running a cracker under a penalty in a competitive handicap at Aintree's Grand National meeting. Blueking d'Oroux had to settle for second at Aintree but he emerged with plenty of credit as he raced prominently in a race run at a strong gallop. The way he stuck to his task at Aintree marked him out as one to follow for this season and he sets a good standard here based on that form - he's 10 lb clear on Timeform's figures.

The Big Improver Antrim Coast - 15:35 Cheltenham

Antrim Coast shaped with significant promise when runner-up on his hurdling debut at Navan last month, really taking the eye with how powerfully he finished after the final flight, and he confirmed that positive impression when getting off the mark at Punchestown 18 days ago. Antrim Coast was produced to lead before the last and he again proved strong at the finish, powering four and a quarter lengths clear in the style of one with much more to offer (he has the Timeform Large P to denote he's open to significant improvement). Those efforts came over two and a half miles but given how well Antrim Coast has been seeing out his races he ought to prove well suited by this step up in trip to three miles.

The Handicap Hotshot Haddex des Obeaux - 13:15 Cheltenham

Haddex des Obeaux proved very progressive during his first season of fences and was an impressive winner of handicaps at Doncaster and Warwick. He showed himself to be a very smart prospect when bolting up by 19 lengths at Warwick in January, impressing with how strongly he travelled and how well he jumped, and he still looks well treated following a 10 lb rise in the weights. He was forced to miss the rest of the campaign through injury but, given how well he was progressing, he is of firm interest on his return to action.

