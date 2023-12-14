Horse racing tips for Cheltenham on Friday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note at Cheltenham on Friday.

The Ratings Choice Galvin - 15:00 Cheltenham

Galvin shaped as if in need of the run when only eighth over this course and distance on his return last month and is likely to be fitter with that outing under his belt. Galvin may no longer be capable of making a big impact in Grade 1 company - he won the 2021 Savills Chase - but he showed last season when runner-up to stablemate Delta Work over this course and distance at the Festival that he remain a very smart chaser on his day. He has dropped 3 lb in the weights since his return and is on a fair mark based on what he showed off level weights against Delta Work last season - he is at least 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here.

The Big Improver Dysart Enos - 12:05 Cheltenham

Dysart Enos won all three starts in bumpers last season and showed she was the best mare in the division with an emphatic nine-length success in the Grade 2 Nickel Coin at Aintree. Those bumper exploits marked Dysart Enos out as an exciting hurdling prospect and she unsurprisingly proved far too good for her rivals in a mares' novice at Huntingdon last month, forging seven and a half lengths clear. Her jumping wasn't especially fluent but she is entitled to be sharper with that experience under her belt and she has the Timeform Large P to highlight she's likely to make significant improvement.

The Timeform Flag White Rhino - 15:35 Cheltenham Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

White Rhino has proved prolific since entering handicap company, winning four times and finishing runner-up twice from six outings. He had to settle for second in a two-mile-five-furlong event on the Old Course last month, but he enhanced his reputation in defeat, putting up his best effort yet. White Rhino didn't get as clear a run through as the winner who was brought wide into the straight, but he kept on well to throw down a challenge, leaving the impression that he's still on a good mark and should be suited by the step up to three miles.