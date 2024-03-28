Horse racing tips for Chelmsford and Lingfield on Friday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Friday.

The Ratings Choice Calculate - 17:10 Chelmsford

Calculate ran to just a modest level on his first couple of starts but he showed more when fifth at Kempton last month, racing prominently before weakening in the final furlong. That contest was run at just a steady gallop but it featured some promising sorts and Calculate ran to a level that suggests an opening handicap mark of 67 underestimates him - he is 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here. As a son of Cracksman out of a half-sister to Royal Whip winner Buckhurst, Calculate is bred to be better than such a lowly mark and should also appreciate stepping up to a mile and a quarter (from a mile). The excellent form of trainer Andrew Balding is also a positive.

The Big Improver Twirler - 16:25 Lingfield

Twirler showed plenty to work on when hitting the frame on her first few starts, going close on a couple of occasions, and she confirmed previous promise when getting off the mark at Newcastle last month. She then took another step forward to make a successful handicap debut at Wolverhampton a few weeks ago, just needing to be kept up to her work to score by a length, leaving the impression that she would have found extra had it been required. Twirler has been seen to good effect on her last couple of starts as she's been able to dictate a steady gallop, but the more significant point is that she's a lightly-raced, unexposed filly who is going the right way and still has more to offer.

The Timeform Flag Highfield Viking - 16:00 Chelmsford Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Highfield Viking, a half-brother to the multiple Group 1 winner Highfield Princess, made a winning reappearance on his handicap debut at Doncaster last spring, showing improved form on his first start since being gelded. He failed to add to that success from five further outings last year but looked unlucky on his final start of the campaign at Ayr, where he only lost out on the nod in a race in which he was badly hampered. Highfield Viking clipped heels soon after the start which left him off the pace, but he kept on well towards the centre of the course and missed out by just a nose. He is well treated off a mark only 2 lb higher than for that unlucky defeat, is still relatively lightly raced and showed last year that he can go well when fresh.