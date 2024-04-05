Sporting Life
Horse racing tips for Chelmsford and Kempton on Saturday

By Timeform
16:21 · FRI April 05, 2024

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a handicap hotshot and a Flag to note on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice

Choisya - 14:05 Kempton

Choisya proved largely progressive during a busy and productive campaign in 2023, winning four times, including over course and distance when last seen.

Choisya had to work hard to land that handicap but it was her best effort yet off a career-high mark, leaving open the prospect that there could still be a bit more to come.

She steps up in class here, tackling listed company for the first time, but the Timeform rating she earned for her latest success identifies her as a big player here and she is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Handicap Hotshot

Profitman - 18:15 Chelmsford

Profitman found less than looked likely when third over a mile here on his penultimate start and he appreciated the drop back in trip to seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last week, readily settling matters.

Profitman again impressed with how sweetly he moved through the race but over seven furlongs he was able to put his stamp on things, quickening clear over a furlong out to win by a length and three-quarters.

He won at Wolverhampton in the style of one with more to offer so he still looks well treated following a 4 lb rise in the weights.

The Timeform Flag

Notable Speech - 16:25 Kempton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Notable Speech justified odds-on favouritism in impressive fashion on his debut over this course and distance in January, showing a good turn of foot to readily make up ground in a steadily-run affair.

That effort marked him out as an exciting prospect with more to offer and he duly raised his game when landing a conditions stakes back over this course and distance in February, again picking up well to score with a bit in hand and earning the Horse In Focus Flag.

The form of that length success has worked out well as the runner-up, Cuban Tiger, has since won a listed race and Notable Speech looks up to conceding weight to all his rivals here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

