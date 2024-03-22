Horse racing tips for Bangor, Doncaster and Navan on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Harswell Duke - 14:25 Doncaster

Harswell Duke has yet to win since landing the Spring Mile last season but he is able to compete in the same event from an 8 lb lower mark this time around and has a clear chance on these terms. Harswell Duke took a big step forward from an all-weather pipe-opener to land last season's Spring Mile and he has been given a similar preparation this time around, finishing sixth at Newcastle ten days ago. The form he showed in last season's Spring Mile - which also took place on testing ground - leaves Harswell Duke 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Paul Marvel - 16:33 Navan

Paul Marvel has yet to win over fences but he has shown run-by-run improvement in three beginners' chases and impressed with his strength in the finish when runner-up over 17 furlongs at Leopardstown a few weeks ago. Paul Marvel closed all the way to the line on that occasion, leaving the impression that he'd benefit from a stiffer test of stamina. This markedly longer trip should suit - he showed fairly useful form over two and three-quarter miles over hurdles - and he goes handicapping with untapped potential as a stayer.

The Timeform Flag The Famous Five - 14:00 Bangor Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

The Famous Five failed to justify support on his handicap debut at Ludlow in December but he found the 21-furlong trip stretching his stamina on that occasion and was seen to much better effect when dropped back to the minimum distance at Leicester in January. The Famous Five, a useful dual winner on the Flat in France, impressed with how strongly he travelled at Leicester, looming up before being produced to lead at the last. He readily asserted up the run-in to score by two and a quarter lengths and a 5 lb rise in the weights should not stop this speedy sort from following up, with his Flat form offering hope he can stay ahead of the handicapper for a while yet.