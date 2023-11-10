Horse racing tips for Aintree and Newcastle on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and flag to note at Aintree and Newcastle on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Millers Bank - 15:20 Aintree

Millers Bank comes with risks attached as he hasn't run over hurdles since April 2021 and was out of form over fences when last seen in the spring. However, the last time he competed in this sphere he finished third in the Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle over this course and distance and that smart piece of form gives him good claims on these terms. He also developed into a smart chaser, notably winning the Grade 1 Manifesto as a novice here in April 2022, and he has been given plenty of time to get over his disappointing end to last season when in mitigation he was faced with some stiff tasks.

The Big Improver Master Chewy - 14:10 Aintree

Master Chewy failed to build on a promising start over hurdles last season but he raised his game several notches on his chasing debut over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago. Master Chewy travelled smoothly back down in trip, jumped fine and readily quickened clear between the final two fences, impressively pulling 12 lengths clear. As a rangy sort who was bought for big money after finishing placed in his only start in a point, there could be more to come from Master Chewy over fences and even a 10 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop him following up.

The Timeform Flag Bicep - 11:45 Newcastle Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Bicep had an up-and-down campaign on the turf but he's developing a good record on the all-weather and has been better than ever of late. Bicep scored over this course and distance on his penultimate start, taking his record on the all-weather to two from two, and he then shaped like the best horse at the weights when a close-up fifth over a mile here last week. Bicep travelled well in a prominent position and hit the front approaching the final furlong but he was headed inside the final 100 yards and had no more to offer, leaving the impression he was stretched by the longer trip. He will be suited by dropping back a furlong here and still appeals as being on a fair mark.