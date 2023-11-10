Horse racing tips for Aintree and Newcastle on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and flag to note at Aintree and Newcastle on Saturday.
Millers Bank comes with risks attached as he hasn't run over hurdles since April 2021 and was out of form over fences when last seen in the spring.
However, the last time he competed in this sphere he finished third in the Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle over this course and distance and that smart piece of form gives him good claims on these terms.
He also developed into a smart chaser, notably winning the Grade 1 Manifesto as a novice here in April 2022, and he has been given plenty of time to get over his disappointing end to last season when in mitigation he was faced with some stiff tasks.
Master Chewy failed to build on a promising start over hurdles last season but he raised his game several notches on his chasing debut over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago.
Master Chewy travelled smoothly back down in trip, jumped fine and readily quickened clear between the final two fences, impressively pulling 12 lengths clear.
As a rangy sort who was bought for big money after finishing placed in his only start in a point, there could be more to come from Master Chewy over fences and even a 10 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop him following up.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated
Bicep had an up-and-down campaign on the turf but he's developing a good record on the all-weather and has been better than ever of late.
Bicep scored over this course and distance on his penultimate start, taking his record on the all-weather to two from two, and he then shaped like the best horse at the weights when a close-up fifth over a mile here last week. Bicep travelled well in a prominent position and hit the front approaching the final furlong but he was headed inside the final 100 yards and had no more to offer, leaving the impression he was stretched by the longer trip.
He will be suited by dropping back a furlong here and still appeals as being on a fair mark.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org