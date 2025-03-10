Horse Racing Tips: Cheltenham Day One

Matt Brocklebank’s Value Bet column has found winners at 25/1, 16/1, 14/1 (x2), 11/1 and 10/1 at the past four Cheltenham Festivals. Log-in now for the Tuesday preview.

Value Bet tips: Tuesday March 11 1pt e.w. Famous Bridge in 2.40 Cheltenham at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt e.w July Flower in 3.20 Cheltenham at 11/1 (BetVictor, Coral 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt win Robbies Rock in 4.40 Cheltenham at 28/1 (General) 1pt win Kyntara in 5.20 Cheltenham at 20/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Flower could give Lossie a fright If short-priced favourites aren’t really your thing then day one at the Cheltenham Festival has become relatively limited in recent years, but it is very hard to knock big-race match-ups like Constitution Hill against Brighterdaysahead or Majborough versus L’Eau Du Sud. Before all that, it’s tempting to try and oppose striking Dublin Racing Festival winner Kopek Des Bordes in the Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, but punters already appear to have latched onto the same couple of horses from an each-way perspective. Workahead and William Munny – the first two home in a traditionally strong Leopardstown maiden on Boxing Day – are not short of potential and it’s the prominently-ridden Henry De Bromhead horse who appeals most, especially as I can see William Munny and the favourite, who both now wear hoods, revving each other up a little too much in behind the pace. Instead of chancing Workahead at what now look like short enough odds all things considered, I’ll side with his stablemate JULY FLOWER who might be able to upset the rerouted Lossiemouth in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle after her connections opted against the Unibet Champion Hurdle. Lossiemouth remains the clear form pick – and by some way - but her preparation can’t have been ideal, having taken a crashing fall in the Irish Champion Hurdle just a month ago, whereas July Flower has deliberately been kept fresh for this by De Bromhead.

He obviously saw enough from the big-money (£350,000) French recruit when successful on good to yielding ground at Leopardstown on December 29, and subsequent wins for the third Jetara and fourth World Of Fortunes can only have been viewed through a positive prism. July Flower brings plenty of experience to the table from her time across the Channel, and her neat jumping technique could see her pose Willie Mullins’ mare a few problems.

Click here to claim offer Bridge looks an Ultima warrior Every one of the past 10 Ultima Handicap Chase winners had some sort of Cheltenham experience already under their belt and four of them had already contested the exact same race before. They include Vintage Clouds, who was remarkably making it fifth time lucky in the Ultima having been second, third, eighth and fallen before finally striking gold in 2021. Vintage Clouds’ silks are carried by Richmond Lake and FAMOUS BRIDGE this time around and it’s the latter who appears a little under-appreciated in the betting market considering he lines up on the back of what was a career-best effort in winning last month’s Grand National Trial at Haydock. Sporting first-time cheekpieces on that occasion, he looked in superb form and was very good value for his three-length defeat of Apple Away despite racing from 2lb out of the handicap proper in the north west.

That means he’s effectively only running off a 4lb higher mark here and although a heavy shower or two in the build-up might have been preferable on the face of it, who knows how much water they’ve put down over the past week – I can’t be alone in guessing it’s plenty! I can’t see underfoot conditions being a legitimate excuse for anything on day one really and I do love how Famous Bridge jumps and travels just behind the front-runners, which has rarely been a bad tactic in the Ultima. If you’re being critical then it appeared he didn’t come up the hill here quite as well as you might expect after moving menacingly onto the heels of the leaders three from home in last year’s race, but he’s possibly just a stronger, fully-matured chaser now, and you certainly can’t crab his record of five wins and three places from 13 starts over fences. You’d love to see him sent on a fair way out, just like Vintage Clouds was a few years back, as few horses will be able to match the selection in terms of toughness, and it’s worth pointing out that his trainer Nicky Richards has maintained an excellent strike-rate just about all season. This gelding (last year) has been his only runner on the Cheltenham chase course since the 2019-20 campaign and I can see him doing the Cumbrian yard proud all over again.

Value Bet Late Play There will be a Late Play takeover throughout the Cheltenham Festival, with Matt providing an 11am day-of-race update to supplement his Value Bet column which will go live in its usual slot at 4pm the day before the action.

Professional riders are a welcome addition to the newly-vamped Princess Royal National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Handicap Chase and it suddenly becomes a more appealing betting race. If one of them has a stone in hand, then it’s probably Gavin Cromwell’s Now Is The Hour but I’ll take him on with KYNTARA at a bigger price. A bumper winner for Kim Bailey, he returned to Mel Rowley (for whom the horse won a point-to-point) at the start of last season and enjoyed a superb campaign, winning two and finishing second three times including when runner-up to Monmiral in the Pertemps Final at this meeting. Things went awry when upped to Grade 1 level in a novice race at Aintree in April but he’s had a couple of starts over fences this time around and qualifies to run in this having originally made his chasing debut back in November 2022.

The comeback run at Newbury was largely forgettable as his jumping was far from convincing but there were a lot more positives to take from his subsequent Windsor effort, around a track that he seemed to resent in all fairness. He was just on the heels of the leaders and starting to make a challenge when hitting the third-last obstacle, immediately after which he was hampered by the stricken Myretown, and it’s obviously not form to be taking at face value. As a result of his rather chequered history in the chasing ranks thus far, Kyntara has slid to a really generous handicap mark (125), which is fully 9lb lower than his current rating over hurdles. Charlie Deutsch, who partnered the selection all last year and has a tidy record on chasers for the yard (4-16), is back in the saddle for the first time since last spring and while genuinely soft ground might have helped slow some of the others down a little, the first go at an extended trip is bound to bring Kyntara’s stamina into play. And for all that there might be a bit of a dash to get a decent position very early on, there aren’t many other front-runners in the field, and I’d much rather be closer to the pace than held up off it in a race of this nature around the Old Course.

Click here to claim offer Roll the dice with Robbies Cromwell could have a big part to play in the Hallgarten And Novum Wines Juvenile Handicap Hurdle as his Total Look has been popular, but it’s the trainer’s outsider ROBBIES ROCK who I think could defy the market. By the same Derby-winning sire as favourite Stencil, Robbies Rock’s best form on the Flat came on a sound surface, including a good ground victory over a mile and three-quarters at Navan in September. His Flat mark went up to 77 after a subsequent second at Listowel later that month so while the BHA handicappers admittedly haven’t missed him in dishing out an extra 7lb on top of his Irish hurdles mark of 119, I don’t think he’s out of it on that score - particularly with the excellent Conor Stone-Walsh taking off 3lb.

Robbies Rock looked a juvenile on the up when beating older, more established handicappers at Cork before Christmas and I can put a line through the last run at Limerick where a steady gallop in a smaller field didn’t seem to play to his strengths at all. Jack Kearney looked after him in the closing stages once it become clear he wasn’t going to be involved in the finish and getting back into a truly-run affair is going to be far more favourable. Published at 1600 GMT on 10/03/25 Click here for full and transparent Value Bet record