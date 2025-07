Matt Brocklebank is backing Jamie Spencer to star again on the straight course at Ascot - he's got a trio of tips on the King George card plus one up at York.

Value Bet Tips: Saturday July 26 2pts win Midnight Tango in 1.40 Ascot at 8/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Indian Run in 2.00 York at 20/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt e.w. Lord Bertie in 3.00 Ascot at 20/1 (Paddy Power, BoyleSports, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt win Mythical Guest in 3.35 Ascot at 22/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets