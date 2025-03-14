Horse Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Uttoxeter on Saturday March 15

Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to Sporting Life Plus readers with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices for ONE HOUR from the time of publication - max £25. Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (does not include Sky Bet Money Back As Cash races).

It’s never too late to sign off Festival week on a positive note and Saturday’s Jenningsbet Midlands Grand National is going to be run on a relatively sound surface for this Uttoxeter meeting.

The one time they called the going ‘good to soft’ on Midlands National day, the well-backed 3/1 shot Time To Get Up came good for favourite-backers in the main race and this year the easy Eider Chase winner Knockanore seems likely to top the market.

He won over two and a half miles here before Christmas and clearly stays four miles well enough, but it’s not easy to win two of these marathon handicaps in the same season and the assessor has inevitably hit him quite hard with a 10lb rise.

Apple Away, Val Dancer and Galia Des Liteaux all come from the Grand National Trial at Haydock and each has their merits, but there are others to consider from the Eider too, including third home Passing Well, who has been eased a pound in the weights.

Alan King’s last-fence Newcastle faller Egbert was beaten and tiring at the time of his departure but still looks to be in decent form after his Haydock win in December and cheekpieces now replace the visors worn so far this season.

He’s a player back on a sound surface as he won on good going at Doncaster last January which tends to be a particularly lively surface.

Marginal preference at the odds, however, is for the John McConnell-trained BODHISATTVA, who unshipped Alex Harvey in the back straight on the final circuit of the Eider.

He was a 10/1 shot there after creditable seconds at Doncaster and in the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh beforehand, and I’m encouraged by the return of jockey Callum Pritchard, who rode him on both of those occasions.