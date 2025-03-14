Horse Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Uttoxeter on Saturday March 15

The Midlands Grand National takes centre stage this Saturday and Matt Brocklebank has three fancies on the Uttoxeter card.
Value Bet tips: Saturday March 15
1pt win Monviel in 1.50 Uttoxeter at 22/1 (William Hill, bet365)
1pt win Chasingouttheblues in 2.25 Uttoxeter at 9/1 (Paddy Power, bet365)
1pt e.w. Bodhisattva in 3.00 Uttoxeter at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
Sporting Life Plus Value Bet Price Guarantee
Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to Sporting Life Plus readers with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices for ONE HOUR from the time of publication - max £25. Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (does not include Sky Bet Money Back As Cash races).
It’s never too late to sign off Festival week on a positive note and Saturday’s Jenningsbet Midlands Grand National is going to be run on a relatively sound surface for this Uttoxeter meeting.
The one time they called the going ‘good to soft’ on Midlands National day, the well-backed 3/1 shot Time To Get Up came good for favourite-backers in the main race and this year the easy Eider Chase winner Knockanore seems likely to top the market.
He won over two and a half miles here before Christmas and clearly stays four miles well enough, but it’s not easy to win two of these marathon handicaps in the same season and the assessor has inevitably hit him quite hard with a 10lb rise.
Apple Away, Val Dancer and Galia Des Liteaux all come from the Grand National Trial at Haydock and each has their merits, but there are others to consider from the Eider too, including third home Passing Well, who has been eased a pound in the weights.
Alan King’s last-fence Newcastle faller Egbert was beaten and tiring at the time of his departure but still looks to be in decent form after his Haydock win in December and cheekpieces now replace the visors worn so far this season.
He’s a player back on a sound surface as he won on good going at Doncaster last January which tends to be a particularly lively surface.
Marginal preference at the odds, however, is for the John McConnell-trained BODHISATTVA, who unshipped Alex Harvey in the back straight on the final circuit of the Eider.
He was a 10/1 shot there after creditable seconds at Doncaster and in the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh beforehand, and I’m encouraged by the return of jockey Callum Pritchard, who rode him on both of those occasions.
A good-ground winner over fences during his time with Gordon Elliott (Robcour-owned), Bodhisattva has a bit of ‘National’ previous having been third in the Ulster National at Downpatrick last April, and I think he’s got it in his locker to produce a big run if finding a jumping rhythm around here.
It’s been a quiet enough time for McConnell but he did have the Champion Bumper runner-up at 33/1 in midweek so it’s not all doom and gloom and I’m surprised to see this horse among the outsiders of the field.
The solid-looking one I like at Uttoxeter is CHASINGOUTTHEBLUES in the Jenningsbet Handicap Hurdle.
He only made his Rules debut in mid-October and has been progressing really well as he’s picked up more experience.
After narrow handicap wins at Wetherby and Ayr around the turn of the year, the six-year-old was pitched into a quality Pertemps Qualifier at Haydock last month and he ran a cracker in third, despite being badly hampered by a faller three from home.
Chasingouttheblues did remarkably well to finish where he did given that incident and the runner-up was Doddiethegreat, who obviously won Thursday’s Final at the Festival.
Mark Walford’s horse - a future chaser on looks - has been nudged up another 1lb but I’d be amazed if he didn’t still have more than enough wriggle-room to add to his tally before the year’s out.
Earlier on, MONVIEL – a horse I tipped when runner-up in this same race 12 months ago – looks dangerously well treated at the moment.
Beaten a neck by the useful Santos Blue when running in the JenningsBet 200 Shops Nationwide Handicap Hurdle off a mark of 126 last year, Harry Derham’s horse returns for another crack off 7lb lower and while bang out of form so far this term, a lot of the yard’s horses have been struggling due to their well-documented issues with floods.
Recent evidence suggests Derham is going to have an excellent spring, though, with half a dozen winners from 20 runners in the past fortnight (prior to Friday’s action at Doncaster), and Monviel looks worth chancing at a price.
Alice Stevens takes the ride claiming 5lb and it’s noteworthy to see the return of cheekpieces – yet to be reintroduced this term but worn a handful of times in the past, including three placed efforts in total.
Published at 1600 GMT on 14/03/25
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Free bets
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
· Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.