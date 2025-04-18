Horse Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for the Queen’s Cup card at Musselburgh on Saturday April 19

Andrew McLaren returns with two bets at Musselburgh on Saturday.

Value Bet: Saturday April 19 1pt win Cover Up in 3.00 Musselburgh at 6/1 (bet365, 5/1 General) 1pt e.w. Lieber Power in 3.35 Musselburgh at 25/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4 BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Flat season is really starting to hit full stride now with the ever-informative Craven meeting midweek, and we head north of the boarder to Musselburgh on Saturday where the Queen’s Cup takes centre stage. More on that race later. The Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Scottish Sprint Cup Handicap is run 35 minutes prior and that’s where I’m going for my first bet of the day as I’m very sweet on the chances of COVER UP for Simon & Ed Crisford.

Formally with the Gosdens, he came onto my radar last season after shaping really well when fifth in the Stewards’ Cup and when filling the same spot again over six furlongs at York, with both those efforts suggesting a drop back to the minimum trip could be the making of him, and he proved that point when ending his campaign with a win over five furlongs in heavy ground at Doncaster where he did well to run down the reopposing Jer Batt after that rival had a clearer run through got first run on him. He's been on his travels since joining the Crisford team with four runs out in the Gulf this winter, winning a Listed race at Meydan and hitting the frame in a couple of Group races too, so he comes here race fit, and some winter sunshine on his back will have done him no harm, either. He likes to come off a strong pace but they usually go a good clip in this race as they all make a dash to bag the stands rail and the likes of Mon Na Slieve and Tatterstall both like to go forward, so I can see this setting up well for him, and we couldn’t ask for a better pilot to navigate his path through than Oisin Murphy. He’s got top weight to carry, but I think he can outclass this field with race fitness on his side and the champion jockey on board.

It could be a good day for that man Oisin Murphy as he rides the likely favourite, Wild Waves, in the Virgin Bet Queen's Cup (Heritage Handicap). Last seen finishing sixth in the St Leger, he’d shaped extremely well from too far back in the Melrose prior to that and it’s easy to see why he’s found his place at the top of the market – an unexposed young stayer who surely has more to give this year, and Andrew Balding has his string is great shape currently. I can’t resist an each-way punt on the Balding second string, LIEBER POWER though, who I think has been completely overlooked because Murphy is on Wild Waves.