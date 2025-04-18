Horse Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for the Queen’s Cup card at Musselburgh on Saturday April 19

Andrew McLaren returns with two bets at Musselburgh on Saturday.
Value Bet: Saturday April 19
1pt win Cover Up in 3.00 Musselburgh at 6/1 (bet365, 5/1 General)
1pt e.w. Lieber Power in 3.35 Musselburgh at 25/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4 BetVictor)
The Flat season is really starting to hit full stride now with the ever-informative Craven meeting midweek, and we head north of the boarder to Musselburgh on Saturday where the Queen’s Cup takes centre stage.
More on that race later. The Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Scottish Sprint Cup Handicap is run 35 minutes prior and that’s where I’m going for my first bet of the day as I’m very sweet on the chances of COVER UP for Simon & Ed Crisford.
Formally with the Gosdens, he came onto my radar last season after shaping really well when fifth in the Stewards’ Cup and when filling the same spot again over six furlongs at York, with both those efforts suggesting a drop back to the minimum trip could be the making of him, and he proved that point when ending his campaign with a win over five furlongs in heavy ground at Doncaster where he did well to run down the reopposing Jer Batt after that rival had a clearer run through got first run on him.
He's been on his travels since joining the Crisford team with four runs out in the Gulf this winter, winning a Listed race at Meydan and hitting the frame in a couple of Group races too, so he comes here race fit, and some winter sunshine on his back will have done him no harm, either.
He likes to come off a strong pace but they usually go a good clip in this race as they all make a dash to bag the stands rail and the likes of Mon Na Slieve and Tatterstall both like to go forward, so I can see this setting up well for him, and we couldn’t ask for a better pilot to navigate his path through than Oisin Murphy.
He’s got top weight to carry, but I think he can outclass this field with race fitness on his side and the champion jockey on board.
It could be a good day for that man Oisin Murphy as he rides the likely favourite, Wild Waves, in the Virgin Bet Queen's Cup (Heritage Handicap). Last seen finishing sixth in the St Leger, he’d shaped extremely well from too far back in the Melrose prior to that and it’s easy to see why he’s found his place at the top of the market – an unexposed young stayer who surely has more to give this year, and Andrew Balding has his string is great shape currently.
I can’t resist an each-way punt on the Balding second string, LIEBER POWER though, who I think has been completely overlooked because Murphy is on Wild Waves.
This son of Cracksman progressed well through the handicap ranks last season, winning an apprentice race at York and a Racing League event at Chepstow, but it was his second to Shadow Dance during the Ebor meeting that really caught the eye. That was a hot race, and he did well to finish as close as he did, coming home strongly to take second and splitting a pair of runners who were ridden much closer to the pace.
His finishing effort there strongly suggested a step up in trip would suit and while he disappointed a bit at Newbury behind Not So Sleepy, I don’t think you can blame the extra distance there and I’m happy to forgive that run given it came at the end of a long season and was on softer ground than he had encountered all year.
He was well beaten at Kempton last month, but he just looked in need of it there, travelling through the race well enough before blowing up in the straight. Understandable given it was his first run for 189 days, and that comeback run over an inadequate 11f trip looks an ideal tune up for this much more suitable test.
He’s still completely unexposed over this distance and looks to have been ignored in the market due to the jockey bookings, and while Shane Gray isn’t Oisin Murphy, he has a very tidy 18% strike rate at Musselburgh over the last five seasons (17/96), so it’s no negative having him on board.
Preview posted at 1600 BST on 18/04/2025
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.