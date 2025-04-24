Horse Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Sandown on Friday April 25

A couple of recommended bets for Sandown on Friday as Matt Brocklebank returns to the Value Bet hot-seat - log in for free to access the full preview.
Value Bet tips: Thursday April 3
1pt win The Lost King in 1.50 Sandown at 9/1 (General)
0.5pts e.w. Cash in 3.00 Sandown at 50/1 (BetVictor, Ladbrokes, Coral 1/5 1,2,3)
King has power to come good for Balding
Friday’s ITV racing from Sandown starts with a tricky-looking bet365 Esher Cup Handicap and I wasn’t compelled to put anything up in the race at first glance.
However, aside from the fairly obvious favourite Fifth Column, the ones of most interest are the two horses without a recent run, Seraph Gabriel and THE LOST KING, and with the latter trading at a general 9/1, I can’t resist a small bet on Andrew Balding’s runner.
Balding has his yard remarkably forward at this time of the year and has already clocked some impressive numbers through the early stages of the Flat season proper, one of the most notable with this race in mind being his fine run of form with three-year-olds.
He’s sent out 31 runners on the grass so far in April and 23 of them have finished in the first four. That tally includes eight winners at a strike-rate of 26% which tops any monthly hit-rate he achieved using the same criteria throughout the whole of 2024, although he did admittedly come very close to matching it with 25% of his three-year-old turf runners doing the business last July.
He's got an interesting runner in every three-year-old race on the card and it would be no surprise to see The Lost King not only very much fit enough to do himself justice first time back, but also prove reasonably well treated from an opening mark of 90.
The son of Kingman achieved that rating largely down to his two and a half-length novice win on the July Course at Newmarket in August, but he didn’t disgrace himself when stepped up in grade at Haydock the following month either.
After cutting out much of the early running, he was looked after by Oisin Murphy when his chance had gone and it just looked a case of him taking on a bit too much too soon, rather than the step up from seven furlongs to a mile proving any kind of hindrance.
It was a strong Listed race for juveniles at that stage of the year as well, winner Luther now rated 104, while the third Eternal Elixir has a mark of 96, the fourth Hawksbill is on 95 having run in the Royal Lodge on his next start, and the well-beaten favourite Age Of Gold is also 95 having won out in Meydan in January.
So the mark looks fine and this well-bred colt (has a couple of Oaks winners in his family) should get a favourable pitch out in front providing he breaks well enough from stall six. I’d rather my horse had that kind of draw over a mile than any of the very low numbers anyway as it can get a bit congested down there on the inside around Sandown where prominent racers tend to be at an advantage in general.
Don't dismiss gelded old boy
I can’t really get a proper handle on the Gordon Richards Stakes and won’t be betting in either of the potential Classic pointers either, but the bet365 Mile is an intriguing Group 2 which could possibly throw up a surprise.
There would be no shocks at all if Dancing Gemini gave another good account on the back of his striking success on seasonal debut at Doncaster, but would he possibly want a bit more ease in the ground in an ideal world? I’m inclined to think that way, considering his relatively short price at least.
That’s probably true for a number of these including Tamfana, Alcantor and course specialist Cicero’s Gift too, and the two I like towards the head of the betting are Lead Artist and Haatem.
Haatem has had his well-documented issues and has been off the track since winning the Jersey Stakes but Richard Hannon has been making all the right noises about him throughout the spring so a lack of race-fitness doesn’t look like holding the Wathnan horse back. He did win the Craven in fine style last year, don't forget.
It’s not hard to argue that Haatem should be a bit shorter than the 11/2 still kicking around in places on Thursday afternoon, but if there's a bet it's got to be the largely unconsidered 50/1 shot CASH each-way in the hope that all eight stand their ground.
The lightly-raced six-year-old is the lowest rated among this lot but he’s got a good record first time out and was last seen posting a never-nearer, three-quarter-length third over course and distance in September.
His earlier Sandown form reads very well too as he was fourth behind top-notch duo Hukum and Desert Crown in the 2023 Brigadier Gerard, while the year before that he almost beat subsequent Irish Derby winner Westover in the Classic Trial on this corresponding card.
An even gallop and a sound surface tend to bring the best out of the keen-going grey and trainer David Simcock has had him gelded ahead of his latest return to action as a six-year-old.
This season is probably last chance saloon for Cash to try and win a pattern race of some sort but the winter surgery shouldn’t be seen as too much of a negative as the trainer’s record with gelded older horses (four years-plus) is really quite encouraging. First time up following the op he's had four winners from just 21 starters (19.05% strike-rate) and, more pertinently with this particular wager in mind, three of them have been outsiders at 12/1, 16/1 and 33/1.
It's a trappy card, of that there is little doubt, but there’s just about enough to merit a small bet on Jamie Spencer coming good aboard a horse who must have frustrated him a huge amount since they teamed up to win on debut back in October 2021.
Keep eye on Oirr in the market
The QuinnBet Highland National Handicap Chase is the principal betting heat from Perth and that makes the ITV roster, along with the Alastair Down Novices’ Handicap Chase, but this is a pretty underwhelming event of its type.
There are only half a dozen of the runners rated higher than 113 in this 0-125 handicap and the betting market was all over the shop at the time of writing, a few firms going 5/1 the field and listing seven of them at single-figure odds.
Perhaps it’s one I’ll come back to in the morning, with Inis Oirr – one of three for the Lucinda Russell yard in the race – not without hope having finally dropped to a mark just 1lb higher than when absolutely bolting up by 21 lengths at Musselburgh last February. He’s dangerous on these terms but isn’t really being missed at 8/1 as things stand.
Published at 1600 BST on 02/04/25
