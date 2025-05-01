Horse Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Newmarket on Saturday May 3

The Betfred 2000 Guineas takes centre stage at Newmarket on Saturday and Matt Brocklebank has a recommended bet in the Classic contest among his three selections.

Value Bet tips: Saturday May 3 1pt win Inishfallen in 1.45 Newmarket at 16/1 (General) 1pt win She's Quality in 2.55 Newmarket at 18/1 (General) 1pt win Green Impact in 3.35 Newmarket at 14/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)

Don't knock claims of Green Impact This year’s Betfred 2000 Guineas has a slightly strange look to it, with Aidan O’Brien relying on the one easy-to-back colt, Expanded, and John and Thady Gosden having the favourite in Field Of Gold. There’s no denying the Craven winner is the right favourite based on his striking mid-April display, when every respected paddock-watcher seemed to be of the belief that he’d improve massively for the outing based on physical condition. If Field Of Gold duly steps forward again then he’s unlikely to be beaten but I don’t see it quite like that as, generally speaking, impressive trial winners often don’t improve much on the bare figures at all and – if anything – the Gosden grey could potentially recoil slightly in a different scenario this weekend. He should get another good gallop to chase, at least, with Timeform predicting a ‘strong’ early pace thanks to Seagulls Eleven, Tornado Alert and one or two others, and I can’t see stall 10 being a negative for Kieran Shoemark as he’ll probably have the option of heading for the stands’ side late on. If you’re a fan of Field Of Gold at sub-2/1, then you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not considering Wimbledon Hawkeye at longer odds. James Owen’s runner wasn’t far off the best of these as a two-year-old, splitting The Lion In Winter and Ruling Court at York (arguably a key piece of form), and while beaten three and a half lengths by Field Of Gold in the Craven, he too was keen enough through the early stages before staying on quite encouragingly. Wimbledon Hawkeye is seen as a Derby prospect by connections but his sire (Kameko) won this Classic and he’s evidently trained on. He’ll give it a good go up the middle of the course from stall five.

Not one of the three Irish horses have been seen yet this season but no wonder John Gosden was nominating them as his biggest fear during a press morning in midweek. Expanded flies the flag for Ballydoyle and clearly has major form claims on his close second to Shadow Of Light in the Dewhurst, which came only seven days on from a Curragh debut win earlier in October. He’s only had the two starts in his life and would need to be a bit special to make a winning debut as a three-year-old – something neither Auguste Rodin nor City Of Troy have managed for O’Brien in recent seasons, don’t forget – while Joseph O’Brien’s Scorthy Champ has been talked up in certain quarters, but it’s worth noting his best male sibling, Knight, didn’t train on at all and his full-sister, Malavath, struggled to cope with the Rowley Mile in the 2022 1000 Guineas. The best bet at current odds could be GREEN IMPACT for Jessie Harrington. He had a highly progressive profile last year, despite being a real three-year-old prospect in terms of size and scope, and his victory over Delacroix in the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown in September has been franked by the second going down narrowly on his final outing last term at Doncaster before winning the Ballysax in good style this spring.

Green Impact is also seen as a future middle-distance horse and could presumably have gone down the Derby trial route on home soil, but it looks highly significant that Harrington comes here instead and she certainly knows what’s required to win a Classic. He must have been showing plenty of pace and the pedigree offers hope that he’ll be fine as a miler at this stage of the year too, with Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Power featuring on the dam’s side of his page. Whether Green Impact is fully effective on the forecast ground is perhaps the biggest question mark against him but it was good going at Leopardstown according to Timeform and I just think it’s fairly factored into his price. Fast ground up Quality street There are some good-sized fields and competitive races on the supporting card too and I’m siding with Ireland in the Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Palace House Stakes as well. County Meath-based Jack Davison has had some very decent sprinters through his hands already, Mooneista and Thunderbear chief among them, and I’m convinced SHE’S QUALITY is over-priced here based on the progress she made last year and the promise of more to come. The daughter of Acclamation has been to Newmarket before but I’m not sure we can read too much into her down-the-field finish in the 2023 Cheveley Park as she raced in a group of just three towards the near side and had no chance in hindsight as the much bigger group of centre-to-far side runners ultimately dominated.

She’s Quality showed blistering speed in the first-time blinkers when making most to land a Listed race at Tipperary last year, her third victory of the summer, and she wasn’t completely disgraced when beaten five lengths by Bradsell in the Flying Five when last seen. The fact she skipped the rest of the campaign suggests she was deliberately kept away from the autumn conditions and I think she’ll be right at home on quick ground at Newmarket. Fallen for a horse back over sprint trip The pace is going to be on in the Betfred Handicap too and it could easily tee things up beautifully for More Thunder, who is 3lb well-in under a 5lb penalty for his win here last month. The ground is potentially much quicker this time and I’ll chance one of the likely prominent racers in Brian Meehan’s INISHFALLEN. Running him over a mile on his comeback looked a bit optimistic and the son of Exceed And Excel ended up eighth but he actually shaped pretty well for a long way there and it might have served as the ideal prep, given Newbury is just along the road. He’s technically 1lb wrong as he was dropped for the reappearance spin but is just 1lb higher than when second to First Folio at Yarmouth on his final run of last season. On top of that, Inishfallen is fully 10lb lower than his peak juvenile rating and he definitely wouldn’t be the first four-year-old to come back to life having struggled a bit (also gelded) at three.