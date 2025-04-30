Horse Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Newmarket and Goodwood on Friday May 2

It's day one of the Guineas Festival on Friday and Matt Brocklebank has a selection for Newmarket as well as a fancy on the card at Goodwood.
Value Bet tips: Friday May 2
1pt win Miss Attitude in 2.35 Goodwood at 8/1 (Paddy Power)
1pts win Jumby in 3.30 Newmarket at 12/1 (General)
Friday’s ITV action builds to a rather underwhelming four-runner Betfred Jockey Club Stakes climax at Newmarket but there are some fairly decent races along the way before that Group 2 contest and the best bets are (almost inevitably) in the handicaps.
Dissecting sprints at Goodwood can be a bit of a crap shoot at the best of times but I’m getting behind the talented – if a little quirky, hence the name I guess - MISS ATTITUDE in the Racehorse Ownership From £25 At racingclub.com Handicap.
The basis of this bet is largely down to the fact that her latest run should be completely ignored, which is not necessarily a view the layers appear to be taking at this stage.
Sent off 9/1 in the Listed Lansdown Stakes at Bath, she was on the back foot from the outset, having been slowly away from the stalls, and then met trouble on a couple of occasions when looking to make some inroads towards the business end of the race.
Charles Bishop had to sit and suffer for a long way on the strong-travelling Miss Attitude at Newcastle the time before that too, so I just don’t think we’ve seen anything like the best of her in a couple of starts now since winning a shade cosily from a mark of 89 at Southwell on her March comeback.
She was only beaten a nose by the reopposing Tatterstall on very similar terms to Friday’s over this course and distance at the big meeting last summer, and it’s not hard to take the stance that there’s going to be more to come from her as a five-year-old this time around.
Clearly race-fit and representing a yard with a good track record, including victory in this race last year with Desperate Hero for the same owners (who had also been unplaced at Bath on previous start, incidentally), Miss Attitude now has the services of a confident-looking Kieran Shoemark and his tidy record of two wins from just nine rides for Channon certainly isn’t off-putting.
The quicker the ground, and the faster they go through the early stages of the race, the better her chance of getting back on the winning trail. If all eight run and her price holds up then I may top up each-way, personally, as she does clearly need things to fall her way, but I’m happy enough to recommend a win-only bet at this point.
I’ll give the rest of Goodwood a miss but will circle back to Newmarket on day one of the Guineas Festival. They’ve been lashing the irrigation down through the week (10mm on Monday followed by a further 15mm on Wednesday and surely more to come Thursday) but it’ll be plenty lively enough for some no doubt.
There’s aren’t many attractive bets to be found on the card but one I do want running for me in the Betfred “Nifty 50” Handicap is old boy JUMBY.
He’s often stripped a lot fitter for a run or two in the past and I’m sure he’ll be considerably sharper than when looked after close home by William Buick (keeps the ride) over this course and distance at the Craven meeting.
He doesn’t hold any secrets by any means but the revised mark of 102, having been dropped a reasonably generous 3lb, is definitely within range as his last handicap success came off 104 at this venue.
That was way back in September 2021, but he then won the Group 2 Hungerford the following year and the Group 3 John Of Gaunt at Haydock in 2023. Last season was a blank from nine starts all told but he went out to Saudi Arabia in the winter which might have messed with his typical schedule a little bit.
He was still competing at a very high level, including the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at the Royal meeting, while he was only beaten a nose and a short-head into third when looking to land a second career Hungerford later in the summer.
Jumby loves seven furlongs, needs proper quick ground and just looks a touch underestimated in this company, even if there’s isn’t bundles of early pace guaranteed by the looks of things on paper.
Published at 1600 BST on 01/05/25
