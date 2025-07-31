Horse racing tips: Best value bets for Glorious Goodwood on Saturday August 2

Matt Brocklebank is splitting his stakes in Saturday's Coral Stewards' Cup in which the horses drawn on the wings could be best placed to strike.

The forecast is clear for the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and while there's still bound to be a bit of residual moisture from Thursday's thunderstorms, I'd expect the going to be drying up nicely throughout Saturday afternoon. There shouldn't be too many excuses anyway although quite how the Coral Stewards’ Cup plays out from a draw perspective is still something of a guess-up. The obvious place to start is Get It and Apollo One, drawn in stalls 28 and 27 before filling the first two places here last year, and now housed in the same two boxes – just the other way around. Get It has shown superb early speed to win two more quality handicaps at Ascot this season, including the Wokingham last time out, and there was talk of him going for the Group 2 King George on Friday at one point which would have been perfectly justifiable with a revised mark of 104 (victory went to the 102-rated Jm Jungle). This pair seem almost certain to put the pace to the race on the stands’ side again, just as they did 12 months ago, and they’ve been popular in the market since the final declarations (and draw) were made. In the hope of getting a spot more value, however, I’m with the penalised TWO TRIBES, who might be able to latch onto the trail-blazers from stall 25 and pick them off late in the piece.

This horse has been a real source of frustration for punters - and connections - over the past couple of years as he’s blatantly got loads of talent but just hasn’t been getting the rub of the green, while he’s also thrown in the odd stinker which should also be acknowledged. By and large, though, Two Tribes has a highly progressive profile as a four-year-old and I reckon last week’s Ascot win, the first time he’s got his head in front since landing a nursery at Sandown two summers ago, might just give him that major boost of confidence he's been seeking. I did enjoy the way jockey David Egan was able to pick his spot from a mid-pack slot, the horse seemingly travelling powerfully and responding generously when asked for an effort to ultimately get there quite easily before hanging tough to see off the rallying runner-up, Classic. Dropping in distance from Ascot’s relatively stiff seven furlongs in the International Handicap to Goodwood’s rapid six poses a different challenge, but he’s also got good form at York and over the minimum trip too from earlier in his career, so I reckon he has the tools to cope. Two Tribes probably isn't one for extremes of going but shouldn't have any trouble on that score this weekend and I’m a big fan of in-form horses backing up under a 6lb penalty in these major sprint handicaps as we’ve seen it work well loads of times in recent years, including Magical Memory, Dancing Star, Commanche Falls, Aberama Gold and Get It all in this event during the past decade.

I think it’s worth having a dart on one drawn over on the other side of the track too, and from stall one COMPLETELY RANDOM looks to have plenty going for him. Another in-form and improving four-year-old, he looked a long way ahead of the handicapper when beating Strike Red at Leicester in April, at the time making it two from two for the year following a gelding operation during the winter. That winning run has since unravelled a little but he’s been far from disgraced in finishing fifth at Newbury and again in the Wokingham when last seen.

Harry Charlton’s horse obviously has a little bit to find with some of the principals from that Ascot event but, on reflection, he shaped very encouragingly from an early position right near the back of the field and his effort through the final furlong and a half smacked of a sprinter still right at the top of his game. Given he beat the speedy Rhythm N Hooves over five furlongs at Southwell at the start of the season, you'd be hard pressed to say Completely Random won’t have the requisite gears for Goodwood, and I’m not convinced the son of Havana Grey was completely in love with the good to firm conditions last time. He might even be an ideal candidate for a Portland at Doncaster over five and a half on easy going but this test looks up his street and I suspect he's still quite well handicapped running off a mark of 98.

It's been a week that Ralph Beckett won’t forget in a hurry and, earlier on the Saturday card, he could be in business again with FEIGNING MADNESS in the Coral Summer Handicap. The lightly-raced gelding was set some really stiff tasks after winning both starts as a juvenile in 2023, and not all went smoothly last year as he only made the track twice and was gelded between those low-key efforts in Group 3 company. He was back in the deep end for his seasonal return at Ascot in the Sagaro Stakes in April and although last of the four runners that day, he didn’t lose face in finishing five and a half lengths behind winner Yashin.

Last time out, following another short break, Feigning Madness briefly looked like he might outrun odds of 50/1 before a wide trip and the extended distance (2m4f) eventually saw the petrol gauge run empty in the final couple of furlongs of the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting. That still goes down as a respectable display, especially considering the ground would have been on the quick side for him (two-year-olds victories came on soft and heavy), and I suspect Beckett has probably been working back from the end of the summer and autumn all along. Dropping the thick end of a mile in trip looks a wise move and I can't see the track causing an issue as he's got winning form on the undulations at Newmarket's Rowley Mile. His price was being chipped away at throughout the afternoon on Friday but it's a move I'm happy to go along with and anything north of 12/1 wants snapping up.