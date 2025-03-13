Horse Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Cheltenham Festival Day four Gold Cup day

Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to Sporting Life Plus readers with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices for ONE HOUR from the time of publication - max £25*. Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (does not include Sky Bet Money Back As Cash races).

Star for the upset in Gold Cup?

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup day and the race looks all about one horse as Galopin Des Champs bids to end what has been a rough week for favourite-backers on some sort of high.

The way things have gone to this point, you’d imagine the layers will be happy enough to ease his price a touch on the day but a clear round should be enough to see him home to become the first triple Gold Cup winner since Best Mate.

We hardly need reminding that things don’t always go to plan though, and it’s worth exploring a couple of the likeliest candidates for picking up the pieces if the reigning champ fails to fire for some reason.

Corbetts Cross is the horse I’ve had in mind for the race for a couple of months and too much shouldn’t be read into his Ascot second last time as it appeared to be a means to an end in some respect, but plenty of ease underfoot would have been far more suitable on his return to Cheltenham where he was impressive as a novice last season.

The same can be said of JP McManus’s other runner here, the supplemented Inothewayurthinkin, who is surely using this as a springboard towards Aintree where he’ll run in either the Grand National or the Grade 1 Bowl.

I still think Banbridge has a stamina question mark over him which leads me to Monty’s Star, whose half-brother Monalee was placed in a Gold Cup a few years ago.

He’s still lightly raced and appeared to take his form up a notch when fifth behind Galopin Des Champs last time out in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown, where he again shaped like a stiffer test would suit and that he could still be working towards peak fitness having not made his comeback until New Year’s Day.

Monty’s Star, for Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore who were among the winners on Thursday, would be by token selection in the big one - if pressed.

Earlier on, East India Dock and Lulamba take up a decent chunk of the market in JCB Triumph Hurdle but how anyone can hold a strong view on a race like this is beyond me to be perfectly honest.

Willie Mullins looks to be unloading his yard with all the juveniles at once here and the likes of Pappano, Poniros and Too Bossy For Us were all rated around 90 or above on the Flat, while fellow stable newcomer Larzac was beaten a short-head on his only start for previous connections at Auteuil and could be absolutely anything.

Then you’ve got Blue Lemons, rated 99 at one point on the level for Richard Hannon, and Charlus, who was runner-up in a Listed race in France, and they’ve both already tasted success as jumpers this winter. They’ve looked slow burners, admittedly, but you’d struggle to get close to knowing how high they could fly at this new discipline in the fulness of time.

It’s quite tempting to have a dart at one of them – Poniros will like the ground, you’d imagine - given the huge odds on offer and the fact connections will see it as a bit of a ‘shot to nothing’, with novice status retained if they come up short this season, but I’ll resist the urge considering the amount of guesswork involved.

Grab a 'grand in clash of County kings

Onto the Friday bets and, without wanting to put too much of a downer on Gold Cup day, this looks one of the least competitive editions of the William Hill County Handicap Hurdle we’ve had for years.

Mullins has an incredibly strong hand here too and he’s won the race five times in the last decade. Paul Townend has been on board the winner on every occasion so it’s no surprise last year’s smart juvenile Kargese is seemingly the punters’ choice this time around.

She looked a bit rusty at Ascot when reappearing in January but the fact Mullins even gave her a run at all suggests she probably needed it as he’s often kept his good fillies and mares super-fresh for the spring.