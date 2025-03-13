Horse Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Cheltenham Festival Day four Gold Cup day

Log-in for free with your Sporting Life Plus, ITV7 or Sky Bet account to find out who Matt Brocklebank is backing on Cheltenham Gold Cup day.
Value Bet tips: Friday March 14
1.5pts e.w. Valgrand in 2.00 Cheltenham at 8/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
1pt win Argento Boy in 3.20 Cheltenham at 16/1 (General)
1pt win Karafon in 5.20 Cheltenham at 11/1 (General)
Star for the upset in Gold Cup?
Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup day and the race looks all about one horse as Galopin Des Champs bids to end what has been a rough week for favourite-backers on some sort of high.
The way things have gone to this point, you’d imagine the layers will be happy enough to ease his price a touch on the day but a clear round should be enough to see him home to become the first triple Gold Cup winner since Best Mate.
We hardly need reminding that things don’t always go to plan though, and it’s worth exploring a couple of the likeliest candidates for picking up the pieces if the reigning champ fails to fire for some reason.
Corbetts Cross is the horse I’ve had in mind for the race for a couple of months and too much shouldn’t be read into his Ascot second last time as it appeared to be a means to an end in some respect, but plenty of ease underfoot would have been far more suitable on his return to Cheltenham where he was impressive as a novice last season.
The same can be said of JP McManus’s other runner here, the supplemented Inothewayurthinkin, who is surely using this as a springboard towards Aintree where he’ll run in either the Grand National or the Grade 1 Bowl.
I still think Banbridge has a stamina question mark over him which leads me to Monty’s Star, whose half-brother Monalee was placed in a Gold Cup a few years ago.
He’s still lightly raced and appeared to take his form up a notch when fifth behind Galopin Des Champs last time out in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown, where he again shaped like a stiffer test would suit and that he could still be working towards peak fitness having not made his comeback until New Year’s Day.
Monty’s Star, for Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore who were among the winners on Thursday, would be by token selection in the big one - if pressed.
Earlier on, East India Dock and Lulamba take up a decent chunk of the market in JCB Triumph Hurdle but how anyone can hold a strong view on a race like this is beyond me to be perfectly honest.
Willie Mullins looks to be unloading his yard with all the juveniles at once here and the likes of Pappano, Poniros and Too Bossy For Us were all rated around 90 or above on the Flat, while fellow stable newcomer Larzac was beaten a short-head on his only start for previous connections at Auteuil and could be absolutely anything.
Then you’ve got Blue Lemons, rated 99 at one point on the level for Richard Hannon, and Charlus, who was runner-up in a Listed race in France, and they’ve both already tasted success as jumpers this winter. They’ve looked slow burners, admittedly, but you’d struggle to get close to knowing how high they could fly at this new discipline in the fulness of time.
It’s quite tempting to have a dart at one of them – Poniros will like the ground, you’d imagine - given the huge odds on offer and the fact connections will see it as a bit of a ‘shot to nothing’, with novice status retained if they come up short this season, but I’ll resist the urge considering the amount of guesswork involved.
Grab a 'grand in clash of County kings
Onto the Friday bets and, without wanting to put too much of a downer on Gold Cup day, this looks one of the least competitive editions of the William Hill County Handicap Hurdle we’ve had for years.
Mullins has an incredibly strong hand here too and he’s won the race five times in the last decade. Paul Townend has been on board the winner on every occasion so it’s no surprise last year’s smart juvenile Kargese is seemingly the punters’ choice this time around.
She looked a bit rusty at Ascot when reappearing in January but the fact Mullins even gave her a run at all suggests she probably needed it as he’s often kept his good fillies and mares super-fresh for the spring.
Beaten three-quarters of a length by Dan Skelton’s Take No Chances in Berkshire, Kargese has been eased to a mark of 139 and it’s one she can surely capitalise on if all goes smoothly. Having said that, I do think the Skeltons are responsible for her biggest danger again and VALGRAND is preferred at the odds.
He has a terrific record on a sound surface and I’m happy enough to strike a line through his two low-key efforts in December as Skelton - who has four County wins on his CV already - effectively had Valgrand earmarked for this event after he chased home Potters Charm in a Grade 2 here at the November meeting.
That was over two miles and five furlongs but he’d bolted up in a course and distance contest in October, picking up where he’d left off when making a bright start over hurdles last spring, and now comes here a fresh horse with conditions to suit.
He’s not a massive price by any means but has come down 5lb in the weights for the last couple of runs and is perfectly backable at 8/1 against a lot of horses who don’t have much or anything in hand from the handicapper.
Last year’s Fred Winter winner Lark In The Mornin could be an exception and – like Valgrand – has been laid out since running over Christmas, but his wins have both come on testing ground so I’m firmly in the six year-old’s camp.
Boy bred for the job in Albert Bartlett
The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle looks ripe for a turn-up, with De Bromhead’s lightly-raced mare The Big Westerner the form horse but not miles clear by any means.
ARGENTO BOY was only beaten a length when second to her in a Punchestown maiden in November and, despite a Leopardstown aberration in between, he stepped up massively when winning by 15 lengths back at Punchestown early last month.
Mullins’ gelding has been overlooked by Townend, and presumably one or two other riders from within the yard, but connections must be delighted to have secured the red-hot Blackmore to partner the son of Jukebox Jury.
He’s from the family of Bob Back, sire of loads of quality stayers including Bobs Worth, Boston Bob and Burton Port, and his half-brother Briar Hill won the Weatherbys Champion Bumper here in 2013 before going off 2/1 favourite and falling early on in the Albert Bartlett the following season.
Argento Boy was unplaced in the Champion Bumper here last March but is only just getting going as a hurdler and looks over-priced by a considerable margin.
Start the Kar...
It’s back to Mullins again in the concluding Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle but rather than hit-and-hope with Kopeck De Mee on his first run for the yard, I’ll side with KARAFON, whose form has a bit more relevance – and dare I say substance.
As could be the case for some of the Clossuton four-year-olds listed earlier, Karafon ran just once for Mullins as a juvenile and it was an eyecatching effort too, sticking on to be fifth behind Kala Conti in the Grade 2 at Leopardstown last Christmas.
That form proved to be a rung below the very best (Majborough and Sir Gino) but Kargese was second and the Galway Hurdle winner Nurburgring was third so it was a decent enough race and Karafon – who had already had one hurdles outing for Yannick Fouin in France before he made the move from France – has now had three more this season which have seen him qualify to run in a race like the Martin Pipe.
The first of this season’s starts produced a maiden hurdle success at Clonmel, the horse looking to benefit from a move up to the extended two miles and three furlongs, and he’s since had a couple of Grade 1 spins behind Romeo Coolio and Kopek Des Bordes at Leopardstown.
Outclassed and outpaced on each occasion, he now steps up to the longest distance he’s ever tackled and looks to be doing so off a workable BHA mark of 135.
I like the booking of Tiernan Power Roche, who is having a fantastic season and has loads of experience in point-to-points as well as under Rules. He’s never hit the frame from six starts at Cheltenham but has never ridden anything for Mullins – here or back in Ireland – so there’s a first time for everything.
Published at 1600 GMT on 13/03/25
